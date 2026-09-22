Iran’s Abbas Araghchi in New York for UN summit, first visit since West Asia war started

The visit comes at a time when tensions have soared in West Asia amid widening conflict over Houthis participation. US approved visas for the Iranian delegation on Thursday.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readUpdated: Sep 22, 2026 09:21 AM IST
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in New York on Monday.Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in New York on Monday. (Enhanced using AI)
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Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in New York on Monday to participate in the United Nations General Assembly, his first visit to the United States since the start of the US-Iran war.

The visit comes at a time when tensions have soared in West Asia amid widening conflict over Houthis participation. US approved visas for the Iranian delegation on Thursday.

Araghchi, along with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, are expected to participate in the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

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Videos on social media showed the Iranian foreign minister, a prominent face of the Iranian leadership, stepping out of his vehicle in New York amid tight security. There were no immediate confirmation on the status of Pezeshkian’s scheduled visit.

During the US visit, Iranian President Pezeshkian is scheduled to address the General Assembly on Wednesday. His delegation is also expected to hold meetings and consultations with leaders and senior officials from different countries on the sidelines of the UN session.

Araghchi arrived in US after a brief stop in Qatar, Iranian media reported. Upon arriving in New York, he spoke with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres over phone call and discussed the UNGA agenda and efforts to advance international peace and security, according to Tasnim news agency.

The Iranian delegation’s visit to US is unusual for a variety of reasons. The visit comes at a time when the tensions are at an all-time high in the ongoing six-month-long conflict between Iran and the United States, with no signs of abatement.

It also comes even as Iranian-backed Houthis have stepped up attacks on Saudi infrastructure and shipping in the Red Sea while the the Strait of Hormuz remains shut.

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A third reason remains the hostilities between the two countries, with the US asserting that Iran remains the world’s “leading state sponsor of terrorism”, with economic sanctions and visa restrictions imposed on Tehran.

The US State Department had said it approved visas for Iran’s “core delegation,” which includes President Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Araghchi, along with essential staffers for the UN meetings, according to the Associated Press.

In last year’s UN meeting, the US had approved a limited number of visas for Iranian diplomats amid tight restrictions for the delegation’s movements.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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