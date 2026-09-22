Iran’s Abbas Araghchi in New York for UN summit, first visit since West Asia war started

Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in New York on Monday to participate in the United Nations General Assembly, his first visit to the United States since the start of the US-Iran war.

The visit comes at a time when tensions have soared in West Asia amid widening conflict over Houthis participation. US approved visas for the Iranian delegation on Thursday.

Araghchi, along with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, are expected to participate in the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

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Videos on social media showed the Iranian foreign minister, a prominent face of the Iranian leadership, stepping out of his vehicle in New York amid tight security. There were no immediate confirmation on the status of Pezeshkian’s scheduled visit.