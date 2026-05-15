‘No trust in America’: Iran FM Abbas Araghchi talks of Strait of Hormuz during India visit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a meeting with Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, left, on the sidelines of the BRICS Foreign Ministers meeting, in New Delhi. (@DrSJaishankar/X via PTI Photo)

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday said Tehran had “no trust” in the United States and would agree to negotiations only if Washington showed a genuine commitment to diplomacy, amid continuing tensions following the recent Iran-US conflict.

Speaking during the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi, Araghchi said mixed signals from the US had deepened distrust between the two countries. According to Reuters, he said negotiations could continue only if the Americans were “serious” and consistent in their approach.

The remarks come weeks after indirect talks between Tehran and Washington stalled despite mediation efforts involving regional players. Iran has repeatedly accused the US of combining diplomatic outreach with military pressure, while Washington has continued to push Tehran over its nuclear programme and regional activities.