‘No trust in America’: Iran FM Abbas Araghchi talks of Strait of Hormuz during India visit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a meeting with Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, left, on the sidelines of the BRICS Foreign Ministers meeting, in New Delhi. (@DrSJaishankar/X via PTI Photo)
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday said Tehran had “no trust” in the United States and would agree to negotiations only if Washington showed a genuine commitment to diplomacy, amid continuing tensions following the recent Iran-US conflict.
Speaking during the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi, Araghchi said mixed signals from the US had deepened distrust between the two countries. According to Reuters, he said negotiations could continue only if the Americans were “serious” and consistent in their approach.
The remarks come weeks after indirect talks between Tehran and Washington stalled despite mediation efforts involving regional players. Iran has repeatedly accused the US of combining diplomatic outreach with military pressure, while Washington has continued to push Tehran over its nuclear programme and regional activities.
Strait of Hormuz remains a major flashpoint
Araghchi also referred to the increasingly tense situation around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil shipping routes. He said the situation in the waterway remained “very complicated”, even as Iran maintained that commercial passage would continue under certain conditions.
His comments followed recent statements by US President Donald Trump, who said Iran must quickly reach an agreement and reopen the strait fully. Trump had also said he and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed that Iran should not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons.
Despite the sharp rhetoric, Iranian officials have continued to indicate that diplomacy remains possible if sanctions pressure and military threats are reduced. Earlier this year, Araghchi had described a potential agreement with the US as “within reach” if diplomacy was prioritised.
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