Iran FM Abbas Araghchi calls killing of journalists in Lebanon a ‘wake-up call’; protests erupt in Beirut

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has called the killing of three journalists in Lebanon in Israeli airstrikes a “serious wake-up call” for the global community, the BBC reported citing a social media post. Araghchi called the killings “targeted assassination” and “flagrant violation of international law”.

The victims — Ali Shoeib of Al Manar TV and Al Mayadeen journalists Fatima Ftouni and her brother Mohammed — were killed in an Israeli airstrike in the southern town of Jezzine . They were reporting from the ground when their vehicle was hit in the strike.

Journalists Ali Shoaib and Fatima Fatuni have been killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a vehicle carrying journalists in Southern Lebanon. Follow Press TV on Telegram: https://t.co/LWoNSpkc2J pic.twitter.com/MHJQ71qvM6 — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) March 28, 2026

‘Blatant crime’, violates international law: Lebanon

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the attack as a “blatant crime” and said it violated international law, which guarantees protection for journalists during conflict. Israel has confirmed it carried out the strike that killed Shoeib, but claimed he was a Hezbollah operative posing as a journalist.

This is the second time Israel has been accused of targeting journalists in Lebanon since the conflict began. Last week, another Al Manar presenter Mohammad Sherri and his wife were killed in a separate strike, according to the BBC.

Funerals for the three were held near Beirut, drawing large crowds, news agency AP reported. Protests also broke out in the capital following the killings, with anger growing over the incident.

The destroyed gear of the vehicle. This is the second time Israel has been accused of targeting journalists in Lebanon since the conflict began. (Photo Credit: Reuters) The destroyed gear of the vehicle. This is the second time Israel has been accused of targeting journalists in Lebanon since the conflict began. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Medics enroute to rescue also attacked: Lebanese health ministry

Lebanese authorities said a second strike hit rescue workers who had rushed to the scene, resulting in additional casualties. The health ministry alleged that medics were directly targeted while en route to site of the earlier attack, said news agency Reuters, adding that more than 50 medical workers have been killed so far. This includes nine in the past day, amid what it described as an escalating pattern of strikes on healthcare personnel and facilities.

More than 1,100 civilians have reportedly been killed in Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon so far, according to a report by the BBC. Concerns are increasing over the safety of journalists and civilians, although Israel has denied deliberately targeting them.