‘After bullying India to stop, White House is now begging world to buy Russian oil’: Iran’s Foreign Minister

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi Saturday accused the United States of hypocrisy over its shifting stance on Russian oil, saying US is now urging countries, including India, to buy crude from Moscow after previously pressuring to end such imports.

In a post on X, Araghchi said, “The US spent months on bullying India into ending oil imports from Russia”.

“After two weeks of war with Iran, White House is now begging the world – including India – to buy Russian crude,” he added.

The U.S. spent months on bullying India into ending oil imports from Russia. After two weeks of war with Iran, White House is now begging the world—incl India—to buy Russian crude. Europe thought backing illegal war on Iran would win U.S. support against Russia. Pathetic. pic.twitter.com/fbkrXpXa9P — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) March 13, 2026

His comments come after the US earlier this month issued a 30-day waiver allowing India to purchase Russian oil despite sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.

The minister also criticised Europe’s position on the West Asia conflict, calling the war on Iran “illegal” and alleging that European countries believed supporting it would secure US backing against Russia.

The Iranian minister also said that the current policy of the Donald Trump administration toward Russian oil purchases as “pathetic”.

War tensions rise across the Gulf

The conflict began on February 28 when the US and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran after days of escalating tensions over Tehran’s nuclear programme.

The offensive followed mounting pressure from Trump on Tehran to accept a new nuclear deal. Iran’s retaliation has since widened the conflict across the Gulf region raising concerns over energy security and shipping routes.

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Oil prices surge, US weighs Jones Act waiver

As oil prices surge due to the conflict, the White House is considering temporarily easing the Jones Act, a century-old maritime law that allows only US-flagged ships to transport goods between American ports.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the administration is evaluating a short-term waiver to keep energy supplies flowing.

“In the interest of national defence, the White House is considering waiving the Jones Act for a limited period of time to ensure vital energy products and agricultural necessities are flowing freely to US ports,” she said, adding that the decision has not yet been finalised.

Strait of Hormuz fears

Global oil markets have been volatile since the war began. Prices spiked further after Iran threatened to block the Strait of Hormuz, a shipping lane that carries roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil and gas supplies.

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Benchmark Brent crude remained above $100 per barrel while US West Texas Intermediate crude was also nearing the $100 mark, reflecting fears of major supply disruptions.