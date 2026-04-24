Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi likely to reach Islamabad by this weekend as ceasefire push gathers pace

The developments come a day after President Donald Trump said he had ordered the US military to “shoot and kill” Iranian small boats operating in the Strait of Hormuz.
The move comes amid a broader standoff between Washington and Tehran over control of the strategic waterway.
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Meanwhile, Iranian leaders pushed back against claims by Trump of divisions within the country’s leadership. President Masoud Pezeshkian and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf issued nearly identical social media statements, saying, “In Iran, there are no hard-liners or moderates. We are all Iranians and revolutionaries.”
Since the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in the opening strike of the war on February 28, questions have persisted over who holds ultimate authority within Iran’s leadership structure.
The ongoing standoff has effectively halted most exports through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage that handles about 20 per cent of the world’s traded oil during peacetime.
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