Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi likely to reach Islamabad by this weekend as ceasefire push gathers pace

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is expected to visit Pakistan for talks as Islamabad seeks to revive ceasefire negotiations between the US and Iran amid rising Strait of Hormuz tensions.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readApr 24, 2026 08:00 PM IST
Abbas AraghchiIran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi would be accompanied by a small government delegation, the report said. (AP file photo)
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Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is expected to travel to Pakistan by this weekend for talks, the Associated Press reported on Friday, quoting two unnamed Pakistani officials.

The officials said Araghchi would be accompanied by a small government delegation. No further details about the visit were disclosed.

Pakistan has been attempting to restart ceasefire negotiations between Iran and the United States.

US signals scope for negotiations amid Trump’s threat

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Iran still has an opportunity to reach an agreement, stating that Tehran “has a chance to make a good deal.”

Hegseth also said the US blockade has expanded globally, noting the seizure of two Iranian “dark fleet” ships that had departed Iranian ports before the blockade came into effect.

Must Read | liveIran, US, Israel War Ceasefire News Live Updates: Tehran should make a ‘good deal’ with the US, says Pete Hegseth

The developments come a day after President Donald Trump said he had ordered the US military to “shoot and kill” Iranian small boats operating in the Strait of Hormuz.

The move comes amid a broader standoff between Washington and Tehran over control of the strategic waterway.

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Meanwhile, Iranian leaders pushed back against claims by Trump of divisions within the country’s leadership. President Masoud Pezeshkian and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf issued nearly identical social media statements, saying, “In Iran, there are no hard-liners or moderates. We are all Iranians and revolutionaries.”

Since the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in the opening strike of the war on February 28, questions have persisted over who holds ultimate authority within Iran’s leadership structure.

The ongoing standoff has effectively halted most exports through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage that handles about 20 per cent of the world’s traded oil during peacetime.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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