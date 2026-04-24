Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi likely to reach Islamabad by this weekend as ceasefire push gathers pace

Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi would be accompanied by a small government delegation, the report said. (AP file photo)

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is expected to travel to Pakistan by this weekend for talks, the Associated Press reported on Friday, quoting two unnamed Pakistani officials.

The officials said Araghchi would be accompanied by a small government delegation. No further details about the visit were disclosed.

Pakistan has been attempting to restart ceasefire negotiations between Iran and the United States.

US signals scope for negotiations amid Trump’s threat

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Iran still has an opportunity to reach an agreement, stating that Tehran “has a chance to make a good deal.”

Hegseth also said the US blockade has expanded globally, noting the seizure of two Iranian “dark fleet” ships that had departed Iranian ports before the blockade came into effect.