Iran releases first footage of damage inside Ali Khamenei’s residence after US-Israel strike

The flower petal-covered coffin of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is carried above mourners reaching out to touch it outside the Imam Hussein Shrine in Karbala, Iraq, early Thursday, July 9, 2026. (AP Photo)

Iranian state media on Thursday released, for the first time, footage showing the damage inside late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s residential compound following the US-Israeli strike that killed him on February 28.

The footage was released on the day Khamenei is set to be buried in Mashhad, bringing to a close week-long funeral ceremonies for Iran’s late Supreme Leader.

Khamenei’s son, Mojtaba Khamenei, was injured in the February 28 attack. Mojtaba’s wife, Zahra, and his teenage son, Mohammad Bagher, and Ali Khamenei’s 14-month-old granddaughter were also killed in the same attack.

Khamenei’s funeral was postponed from March to July amid escalation in the war between the US and Iran.