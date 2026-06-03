US refutes Iran’s claims of strikes on its Fifth Fleet HQ, regional airbase

The exchange of fire began with the US forces hitting an Iranian oil tanker near the Strait of Hormuz, causing damages to its engine room.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 3, 2026 07:23 AM IST
US striek iranUS Central Command said the strikes were on an Iranian military ground control station on Qeshm Island, near the Strait of Hormuz, that is home to a desalination plant.
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Soon after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed to have attacked the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain and a regional US airbase, the US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) Tuesday dismissed them, saying the Iranian missiles and drones had failed to reach their targets.

Sharing a statement on X, CENTCOM said that the IRGC’s claims were false. “All Iranian attacks on American forces failed. US forces remain vigilant and ready to defend against unwarranted Iranian aggression,” it said.

The statement comes after the IRGC said it had attacked a US airbase, including the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet, and helicopters “located in one of the countries in the region” in response to US’s strikes on an IRGC communications tower located towards south of Qeshm Island.

The US Central Command air defenses also downed multiple Iranian drones attempting to attack the US forces in Kuwait late Tuesday, it also shared in its statement.

“An additional wave of Iranian drones attempting to attack U.S. forces in Kuwait failed to impact intended targets tonight. U.S. Central Command air defenses successfully downed multiple drones and ensured no American personnel or assets were harmed,” the statement read.

The exchange of fire began with the US forces hitting an Iranian oil tanker near the Strait of Hormuz, causing damages to its engine room.

This was followed by the IRGC using missiles and drone to attack a US-Israeli vessel with naval missiles, Al Jazeera reported.

According to the US, two missiles fired at Kuwait broke apart before reaching their destination, while missiles aimed at Bahrain were intercepted by US and Bahraini forces, news agency AP reported.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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