US refutes Iran’s claims of strikes on its Fifth Fleet HQ, regional airbase

US Central Command said the strikes were on an Iranian military ground control station on Qeshm Island, near the Strait of Hormuz, that is home to a desalination plant.

Soon after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed to have attacked the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain and a regional US airbase, the US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) Tuesday dismissed them, saying the Iranian missiles and drones had failed to reach their targets.

Sharing a statement on X, CENTCOM said that the IRGC’s claims were false. “All Iranian attacks on American forces failed. US forces remain vigilant and ready to defend against unwarranted Iranian aggression,” it said.

The statement comes after the IRGC said it had attacked a US airbase, including the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet, and helicopters “located in one of the countries in the region” in response to US’s strikes on an IRGC communications tower located towards south of Qeshm Island.