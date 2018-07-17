Iran files complaint with ICJ against US over renewed sanctions

“Iran is committed to the rule of law in the face of US contempt for diplomacy & legal obligations..,” Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter. (Source: Reuters) “Iran is committed to the rule of law in the face of US contempt for diplomacy & legal obligations..,” Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter. (Source: Reuters)

Iran has filed a complaint with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against the United States for reimposing sanctions, said the foreign ministry as quoted by AFP.

The complaint was registered on Monday as tweeted by the Foreign Minister of Islamic Republic of Iran Javad Zarif.

“Iran is committed to the rule of law in the face of US contempt for diplomacy & legal obligations. It’s imperative to counter its habit of violating int’l law,” Zarif wrote on Twitter.

US President Donald Trump had re-imposed sanctions affecting Iran’s economy, such as petrochemical, energy and financial sectors after withdrawing from a nuclear deal with world powers.

Today Iran filed a complaint @CIJ_ICJ to hold US accountable for its unlawful re-imposition of unilateral sanctions. Iran is committed to the rule of law in the face of US contempt for diplomacy & legal obligations. It’s imperative to counter its habit of violating int’l law. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) July 16, 2018

Zarif addressed world diplomats and Iranian businessmen at a Tehran hotel Monday night and stated that it is “necessary to put a stop to this behaviour.”

“This administration in the United States doesn’t know how to behave towards the world… it breaks international treaties as a tool,” Zarif said in the meeting.

The effect of the reimposition of the US sanctions was visible in the drop of India’s oil import from Iran. According to Reuters, tanker arrival data reflected that India’s oil imports from Iran fell about 16 per cent in June as compared to May.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd