Iran claims it shot down US jet near Chabahar, shares video; US Denies

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed it shot down a US F/A-18 fighter jet using what it called an advanced air defence system, sharing a video of the alleged strike that has since spread widely across social media. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM), however, has dismissed the claim, calling it false and misleading.

According to the IRGC, the aircraft was hit near Chabahar, a key coastal location along the Gulf of Oman. The video released by Iran is being cited as proof of the strike, though it has not been independently verified.

Tonight, Iranians hunted a F/A-18 “unconditionally” – right in the middle of “negotiations”. Thank your for your attention…. pic.twitter.com/nQpFTVlPVQ — Iran In Deutschland (@IraninBerlin) March 25, 2026

The competing claims come amid rising military tensions in West Asia, where clashes involving air strikes, missiles and drones have intensified as the broader regional conflict deepens.

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US rejects Iran’s claim

Responding on X, CENTCOM flatly denied the Iranian version of events.

“FALSE: The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a U.S. F/A-18 fighter was struck over Chabahar using new advanced air defense systems,” it said.

“TRUE: No U.S. fighter aircraft have been shot down by Iran.”

The US response directly counters Tehran’s narrative, highlighting the parallel battle over information as hostilities continue. Washington did not provide further operational details about the video circulated by Iran.

🚫FALSE: The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a U.S. F/A-18 fighter was struck over Chabahar using new advanced air defense systems. ✅TRUE: No U.S. fighter aircraft have been shot down by Iran. pic.twitter.com/I25QFjYo0l — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 25, 2026

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Diplomatic signals amid conflict

The exchange comes as Iran considers a US-backed proposal aimed at ending the conflict in the Gulf, even as fighting continues.

Tehran has indicated it is not ready for direct talks. Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchhi said that communication through intermediaries should not be seen as formal negotiations with Washington. Slamming the US, he said: “International law is dead in practice — driven by Western double standards on Gaza vs. Ukraine and silence on Israel–US aggression on Iran.”

“The exchange of messages through mediators does not mean negotiations with the US,” he said on state television, adding that proposals relayed through third parties had been passed to senior leadership and a formal response could follow if necessary.

Reuters reported that Iran has also told mediators that Lebanon must be part of any ceasefire framework involving the United States and Israel, citing multiple regional sources.

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Trump says Iran open to deal

US President Donald Trump said Iranian leaders are interested in striking an agreement but are constrained by internal pressures. Speaking in Washington, Trump said, “They are negotiating, by the way, and they want to make a deal so badly, but they’re afraid to say it because they will be killed by their own people.”

According to news agency Reuters, a US proposal conveyed via Pakistan includes demands that Iran dismantle its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, stop enrichment activities, limit its ballistic missile programme and scale back support for regional allies.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt warned that Washington could step up military action if Iran does not accept the US view of the conflict. “If they fail to understand that they have been defeated militarily and will continue to be, President Trump will ensure they are hit harder than they have ever been hit before,” she said.

Fighting continues across West Asia

Admiral Brad Cooper, overseeing US Central Command operations in the region, ina a video message on X said American forces have carried out strikes on more than 10,000 targets inside Iran. He added that 92 per cent of Iran’s largest naval vessels have been destroyed and that drone and missile launches by Iran have dropped by over 90 per cent.

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Despite these claims, hostilities show no sign of easing. Air strikes on Iranian infrastructure continue, while Iran has carried out missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and US-aligned forces.

Tehran has also warned it could widen the conflict to key maritime routes such as the Bab al-Mandab Strait. Meanwhile, countries including Kuwait and Saudi Arabia have reported intercepting drone attacks, Reuters said.