Inside Iran’s ‘spy’ crackdown: List of men executed for Mossad ties since the June 2025 war with Israel

Iran executions for Israel spying since the June 2025 war have increased sharply, with multiple individuals put to death over alleged links to Mossad operations.

The recent execution of Kourosh Keyvani has brought renewed global attention to Iran’s escalating crackdown on alleged spies linked to Israel’s Mossad.

According to reports, Keyvani was convicted of providing sensitive images and information about strategic locations to Israeli intelligence after being arrested during the June 2025 Iran-Israel war.

His execution is not an isolated case. Since the conflict, Iran has carried out a series of executions targeting individuals accused of espionage, with multiple cases confirmed by international bodies.