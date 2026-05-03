Mahsa Amini death protest: Iran executes man convicted of killing security officer in 2022

Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian led administration reportedly executed a man who was convicted of killing a security officer during the protests in the country in 2022.
According to judiciary’s news outlet Mizan, the defendant was identified as Mehrab Abdollahzadeh, whose death sentence was upheld by the Islamic Republic’s Supreme Court in 2025.
The report added that Abdollahzadeh was primarily responsible for the death of security officer Abbas Fatemiyeh in 2022 during a nationwide protest sparked after the killing of a young woman, Mahsa Amini in police custody.
Mizan reported that Abdollahzadeh confessed to the crime of assaulting the security officer. However, rights group HRANA stated that in order to extract forced confessions, Abdollahzadeh was subject to torture.
Mehrab Abdollahzadeh, a political prisoner, was executed today after being convicted of “corruption on earth” over alleged involvement in a killing during the 2022 protests.
Read more in HRANA’s report: https://t.co/m3ZBrmxskfpic.twitter.com/DbQeMmjm4p
The rights group HRANA, in a post on X stated, “Mehrab Abdollahzadeh, a political prisoner, was executed today after being convicted of “corruption on earth” over alleged involvement in a killing during the 2022 protests.”
Who was Mahsa Amini?
Mahsa Amini was a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, who was detained by the Iranian security personnel, and died in state custody in relation to state-imposed religious dress in September 2022.
Iranian police arrested Amini for not wearing a “proper” hijab as the security apparatus was tasked with enforcing public morals in Tehran.
It was reported that Amini was beaten in police custody and afterwards officials took her to Vozara Police Station, where she was again reportedly beaten for not wearing “proper” hijab and was later admitted to a hospital after she suffered heart attack or stroke.
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Amini went into coma and passed away on September 16, 2022, which sparked a nationwide crackdown in the Islamic Nation against the regime and then Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.
The 2022 protests in Iran is considered as one of the violent and most brutal demonstrations in Iranian history, wherein more than 550 people were killed and 20,000 detained by security forces, according to human rights groups.
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