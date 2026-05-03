Mahsa Amini death protest: Iran executes man convicted of killing security officer in 2022

Women hold up drawings of Iranian Mahsa Amini as they shout slogans during a protest against her death, outside Iran's general consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. (AP)

Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian led administration reportedly executed a man who was convicted of killing a security officer during the protests in the country in 2022.

According to judiciary’s news outlet Mizan, the defendant was identified as Mehrab Abdollahzadeh, whose death sentence was upheld by the Islamic Republic’s Supreme Court in 2025.

The report added that Abdollahzadeh was primarily responsible for the ​death of security officer ​Abbas Fatemiyeh in 2022 during a nationwide protest sparked after the killing of a young woman, Mahsa Amini in police custody.

Mizan reported that Abdollahzadeh confessed to the crime of assaulting the security officer. However, rights group HRANA stated that in order to extract forced confessions, Abdollahzadeh ⁠was ​subject to torture.