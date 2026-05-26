Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel’s Mossad, says judiciary

Tuesday's hanging is among a series of executions carried out by Iran on security-related charges since the outbreak of hostilities with Israel and the United States on February 28. (AI-generated image)

Iranian authorities reportedly executed a man convicted of espionage and cooperation with Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency on Tuesday, the country’s judiciary announced.

“Gholamreza Khani Shakarab was executed on charges of intelligence cooperation and espionage in favour of the Zionist regime,” the judiciary’s Mizan Online website reported, noting that the Supreme Court had upheld the sentence.

The execution is the latest in a sharp uptick of Iranian hangings on espionage and security charges since the war with Israel and the US began in February, with rights groups warning that wartime conditions are accelerating death-penalty cases through opaque trials.

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Charges against Gholamreza Khani Shakarab

Mizan described Shakarab as “one of the operational ringleaders of Mossad abroad… who was seeking to recruit individuals inside the country” for “anti-security actions.” According to the Mizan Online report, he was apprehended by Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) intelligence forces through a sting operation. “Ultimately, in a complex operation and using intelligence deception tactics, the accused was guided into the country and arrested,” it said.