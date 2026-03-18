Iran executes alleged Mossad spy Kourosh Keyvani after ’12-day war’ in Savojbolagh

The Associated Press report, citing Iran judiciary’s Mizan news agency, has identified the executed individual as Kourosh Keyvani. He was executed Wednesday morning after his sentence was upheld by Iran’s Supreme Court. Kayvani had been accused of providing “images and information on sensitive locations” to Israel’s intelligence agency, Mossad.
According to the report, Keyvani was arrested in Savojbolagh on the fourth day of the 12-day war in June. Authorities said his case went through legal procedures before the execution was carried out. However, no independently verified evidence supporting the allegations has been made public.
Keyvani was reportedly detained by the intelligence arm of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards. He was allegedly found in possession of cash, vehicles, and what the agency described as advanced communication and surveillance equipment.
Iran has long maintained one of the highest execution rates globally and frequently applies the death penalty in cases related to national security, including allegations of spying.
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Following the conflict, rights groups and international media have reported a sharp increase in arrests and executions on such charges. Activists have also warned since nationwide protests in January that authorities could escalate the use of capital punishment.
Reports by international media outlets citing data from the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) indicate that executions in Iran have surged since the June war, including cases involving alleged links to Israel.
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