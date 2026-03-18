Iran executes alleged Mossad spy Kourosh Keyvani after ’12-day war’ in Savojbolagh

Kourosh Keyvani was arrested in Savojbolagh on the fourth day of the 12-day war in June. (Photo: X/MizanNewsAgency)

Iran has reportedly executed a man accused of spying for Israel, highlighting the country’s continued use of capital punishment in national security matters.

The Associated Press report, citing Iran judiciary’s Mizan news agency, has identified the executed individual as Kourosh Keyvani. He was executed Wednesday morning after his sentence was upheld by Iran’s Supreme Court. Kayvani had been accused of providing “images and information on sensitive locations” to Israel’s intelligence agency, Mossad.

According to the report, Keyvani was arrested in Savojbolagh on the fourth day of the 12-day war in June. Authorities said his case went through legal procedures before the execution was carried out. However, no independently verified evidence supporting the allegations has been made public.