The Islamic Republic of Iran on Thursday executed 19-year-old champion wrestler Saleh Mohammadi, accused of killing two police officers during nationwide anti-regime demonstrations in January. The execution has now sparked fear over the fate of other athletes detained on charges of various alleged offences during the protests.

Mohammadi was reportedly charged with ‘enmity against God’ (moharebeh) and executed along with two others — Mehdi Ghasemi and Saeed Davoudi — who took part in the demonstrations.

According to Iran International, the three men accused of attacking “two police officers with knives and swords during protests on January 8 in the holy city of Qom.”

The Hengaw Organization for Human Rights posted wrestling footage of Mohammadi. Hengaw wrote on X: “Footage shows Saleh Mohammadi, a 19-year-old athlete and member of Iran’s national wrestling team, who was secretly executed in the early hours of Thursday, March 19, 2026, in Qom Central Prison on charges of ‘enmity against God’ (moharebeh). Mohammadi had previously shared this video on his Instagram page, documenting his athletic journey and efforts toward success.”

Who was Saleh Mohammadi?

Born in 2007, Mohammadi competed for Iran’s national freestyle wrestling team in September 2024, winning bronze at the Saytiyev International Cup in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. His execution comes after warnings from the State Department and elite Iranian-American wrestlers.

Iran’s theocratic regime, which witnessed the largest uprising since its founding, claimed that the three men acted on behalf of Israel and the United States.

Sanction-driven inflation and a cost of living crisis triggered millions of protestors pouring into the streets across the country in January. The ensuing crackdown resulted in at least 6,000 deaths, while some reports suggested a toll of at least 30,000.

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The news of Mohammadi death triggered an online backlash amid Tehran’s war against the US and Israel.

Reports drew reaction from Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran’s deposed Shah, who commended the youth for his bravery: “Today, in the latest desperate killing spree, the bloodthirsty regime took the lives of five more sons of Iran. Saleh Mohammadi, Saeed Davoudi, Mehdi Ghasemi, Danial Keramati, and Mohsen Azimnia join the long line of Iranian heroes who paid the ultimate price for freedom.”

“Their names will be spoken alongside all those who refused to kneel before tyranny. The remnants of the Islamic Republic can never extinguish the fire in the hearts of our people. These young men now belong to the free Iran that is now within reach. Their sacrifice will not be forgotten. Their dream will not die. Iran will be free,” he added.

Athletes in detention

Mohammadi’s execution has also triggered fear that more executions linked to the recent protests could follow.

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Amid the war, Israel has engaged in ‘decapitation’ strikes targeting the Islamic Republic’s top leadership in a bid to boost confidence among dissidents to hit the streets again and overthrow the regime.

Along with Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, high ranking figures of the Iranian civilian and military leadership were killed in the strikes.

In order to retain control with a shrinking leadership, Tehran has continued its crackdown and executions to deter protests. Among the detained are several Iranian athletes, coaches and referees.

Among those names are footballer Mohammad Hossein Hosseini, water polo goalkeeper Ali Pishevarzadeh, marathon runner Niloufar Pas, kickboxing champion Benjamin Naghdi, teenager footballer Abolfazl Dokht, and boxer Mohammad Javad Vafaei Sani, according to Iran International.