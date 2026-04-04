‘More in danger with Trump than Iran’: Tehran’s embassy responds to post on missing US pilot

The Iranian Embassy in Pakistan on Saturday responded to social media concerns over a missing US fighter pilot amid the ongoing West Asia war, saying those held in Iranian custody would be treated with “dignity and respect”.

In a post on X, the embassy said, “Be sure your sons are more in danger with DJ Trump than in custody in Iran,” and added, “Pray he’s kept captive by Iran than found by US rescue teams.” It further stated that “as Muslim and civilised Iranians, we know how to treat captives in custody with dignity and respect.”

Be sure your sons are more in danger with DJ Trump than in custody in Iran.

Pray he’s kept captive by Iran than found by US rescue teams! As Muslim and civilised Iranians, We know how to treat captives in custody with dignity and respect. https://t.co/On6aVF7l6C pic.twitter.com/9mRsq08MUt — Embassy of IR Iran Pakistan (@IraninIslamabad) April 4, 2026

The response came after a user appealed for prayers for US pilots, saying her son, a fighter pilot, had not been heard from. “My heart is heavy with worry. Please pray for all the pilots and their families,” she wrote.

Please keep the two F-15 pilots who were shot down in your prayers tonight.

One of my sons is a fighter pilot, and I still haven’t heard any news from him or his unit. My heart is heavy with worry. Please pray for all the pilots and their families. 🙏 — N B (@lovelynancie) April 3, 2026

Earlier, US officials had confirmed that an F-15E Strike Eagle went down over Iran, with one crew member rescued and another still missing. Search and rescue operations are underway, with officials saying efforts are focused on locating the missing airman.

A second aircraft, an A-10 Warthog, also crashed in the Persian Gulf region, though its pilot was safely recovered.

According to officials cited by the Associated Press and other reports, US helicopters involved in the rescue mission came under fire from Iranian air defence systems but continued operations.

At least two search missions are ongoing, one for the missing crew member in southwestern Iran and another linked to the A-10 incident near the Strait of Hormuz. The downing of the F-15E also marks a significant development in the conflict, as it is among the first confirmed instances of a manned US combat aircraft being hit by enemy fire since the war began on February 28.

Earlier, the US had lost multiple drones and aircraft in separate incidents, though without similar casualties. Reacting to the incident, US President Donald Trump said the loss of the aircraft would not affect ongoing diplomatic efforts.

“No, not at all. No, it’s war. We’re in war,” he said in an interview, while declining to share details about the rescue mission, calling it sensitive.

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The developments come amid continued military operations and strained diplomatic efforts. Talks aimed at securing a ceasefire have reportedly stalled, with both sides maintaining firm positions even as the situation on the ground remains volatile.