CCTV captures moment when Iranian drones hit Kuwait airport killing an Indian; Tehran denies charge: Video

3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 4, 2026 11:51 AM IST
Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation later released a footage of the moment when the drones hit the airport terminal from different locations. (Photo: Screengrab from Video released on X/@Kuwait_DGCA)
Iranian drones hit a passenger terminal at Kuwait’s main airport on Wednesday, killing an Indian national, wounding dozens and causing heavy damages to the structure which led to brief closure of the airfield, the Associated Press reported.
The strike has shifted the global attention once again on risks to residents and travellers in Gulf countries, which have been affected by back-and-forth attacks between US and Iran as they test a ‘fragile’ ceasefire.
However, Iran has denied causing the damage.
Indian national killed
The Indian Embassy in Kuwait has confirmed the killing of the Indian national.
Authorities told AP that 63 people were wounded, including passengers and workers, while some suffered serious injuries.
The Foreign Ministry has said Kuwait will “neither accept nor tolerate” the attacks, as it announced that it was expelling two Iranian diplomats from the country.
Iran denies charge
Describing the attack, the spokesperson for Kuwait’s Ministry of Defense, Brig. Gen. Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi, said “a number of hostile drones” targeted a passenger terminal at Kuwait International Airport.
However, Iran’s paramilitary Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) denied firing at the airport. It further claimed, without providing any evidence, that the terminal was damaged by a US-built interceptor that failed to hit Iranian missiles,
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The US Central Command, in response to the claims, shared a post over X, saying that Iranian drones made a “deliberate, calculated and unjustified attack” on the airport.
🚫CLAIM: Iran claimed today that it did not attack the passenger terminal at Kuwait International Airport and damage was instead caused by a U.S. missile interceptor. Totally FALSE.
Footage shows drone was similar to those used by Iran
Kuwait’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation later released a footage of the moment when the drones hit the airport terminal from different locations.
The footage shows what appears to be a triangle-shaped, delta-wing drone slamming directly into the terminal. The Associated Press recalled that Iran had been using such drones in combat, particularly the Shahed drones.
اللحظات الأولى للاعتداء الإيراني الغاشم من قبل المسيرات الذي تعرض له مبنى الركاب T1 في مطار الكويت الدولي بتاريخ 3 يونيو 2026 وتسبب بخسائر بالأرواح وإصابات بشرية بليغة وأضرار مادية جسيمة
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