CCTV captures moment when Iranian drones hit Kuwait airport killing an Indian; Tehran denies charge: Video

Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation later released a footage of the moment when the drones hit the airport terminal from different locations. (Photo: Screengrab from Video released on X/@Kuwait_DGCA)

Iranian drones hit a passenger terminal at Kuwait’s main airport on Wednesday, killing an Indian national, wounding dozens and causing heavy damages to the structure which led to brief closure of the airfield, the Associated Press reported.

The strike has shifted the global attention once again on risks to residents and travellers in Gulf countries, which have been affected by back-and-forth attacks between US and Iran as they test a ‘fragile’ ceasefire.

However, Iran has denied causing the damage.

Indian national killed

The Indian Embassy in Kuwait has confirmed the killing of the Indian national.

Authorities told AP that 63 people were wounded, including passengers and workers, while some suffered serious injuries.