‘Direct, damning admission of their criminal acts’: Iran after Trump’s ‘pirates’ remark on seizure of oil shipments

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei Sunday asserted that United States President Donald Trump’s description of the “unlawful” seizure of Iranian vessels as “piracy” was not a verbal slip, instead a direct admission of their criminal actions.

Taking to X, Baghaei accused Washington of normalising “piracy” at sea, while urging international organisations, including the United Nations, to reject such “blatant violations of international law”.

He wrote: “The President of the United States has openly described the unlawful seizure of Iranian vessels as “piracy,” brazenly boasting that “we act like pirates.” This was no verbal slip. It was a direct and damning admission of the criminal nature of their actions against international maritime navigation.”

The President of the United States has openly described the unlawful seizure of Iranian vessels as “piracy,” brazenly boasting that “we act like pirates.”

This was no verbal slip. It was a direct and damning admission of the criminal nature of their actions against international… — Esmaeil Baqaei (@IRIMFA_SPOX) May 2, 2026

His condemnation comes after Trump’s striking description of a military interception of Iranian vessels and oil shipments as part of what he calls a blockade targeting Iran.

The remarks come amid rising tensions between Washington and Tehran, with the US increasing its military presence in key waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz — a key route for global oil supplies.

Speaking at the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches Dinner in Florida, Trump said the US operatives had ordered Iranian vessels to surrender before they disabled them. “‘Turn your ship around! Evacuate your engine room immediately!’ and you see all these guys running out of there,” the US president said.

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“Now they’re five miles away, in one shot into the engine room, blew up the engine room, the ship stopped… they used tugboats, and then we landed on top of it. On top of everything else, we then land on top of it, and we took over the ship, we took over the cargo, took over the oil. It’s a very profitable business,” Trump said, evoking imagery for those in the gathering.

He further added, “Who would have thought we’d be doing that? We’re like pirates. We’re sort of like pirates.”

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Framing the operations as part of a broader confrontation with Iran, he called Iran as the “bully,” who has been pushing everybody around for the past 47 years.

Trump also criticised Iran’s leadership structure, calling it the only country in the world where nobody was willing to be a leader.

“They have no radar, they have no leaders, actually their leaders are all gone too,” he said.

“It’s part of our problem, we don’t know who the hell we’re dealing with. They call up ‘This is Mohammed so-and-so’ and I say ‘Are you a leader? We’re looking, we’re looking for a leader,'” Trump added.