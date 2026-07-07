Iran calls Trump’s military threat ‘delusional’, warns US against aggression

Despite the war that began after US and Israeli strikes on February 28, large crowds at the funeral signalled defiance and determination over the country’s future.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readJul 7, 2026 12:21 PM IST
TrumpTrump’s comments came after Khamenei’s funeral, where Iran sought to project unity and resilience. (file)
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Iran on Tuesday hit back at US President Donald Trump’s warning of military action, calling his threat “delusional”. Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, further cautioned the US against using hostile language, amid the ongoing funeral events of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and a pause in nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington.

Zolqadr said Iran was not familiar with the “language of threats” and warned that Tehran would respond if the US continued with such rhetoric, Reuters reported.

“Iranians are unfamiliar with the language of threats. So speak to the Iranian people with respect, otherwise we will respond in another language,” Zolqadr was quoted by Iran-run Islamic Republic News Agency.

Also read | ‘Trump’s murder is our responsibility’: At Khamenei’s funeral, calls for vengeance

‘Agree to a deal or US will finish job’: Trump warned

The response came after Trump warned that the US and Iran would either reach a deal or Washington would “finish the job”, renewing his threat of military action as Tehran continues to project defiance.

Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office, Trump said, “We’re either going to make a deal or we’re going to finish the job. And it won’t be tough to finish the job. I’d rather make a deal because I don’t want to affect 91 million people.”

He also warned that the US could target Iran’s critical infrastructure, saying, “We can knock down their bridges in one hour, we can knock out their energy supply… They don’t have any money now. We haven’t given them any money.”

The latest round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran ended last week without any breakthrough towards a long-term settlement. The negotiations were held under a 60-day ceasefire aimed at creating space for diplomacy after US and Israeli strikes triggered the conflict.

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