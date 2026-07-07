Iran calls Trump’s military threat ‘delusional’, warns US against aggression

Iran on Tuesday hit back at US President Donald Trump’s warning of military action, calling his threat “delusional”. Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, further cautioned the US against using hostile language, amid the ongoing funeral events of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and a pause in nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington.

Zolqadr said Iran was not familiar with the “language of threats” and warned that Tehran would respond if the US continued with such rhetoric, Reuters reported.

“Iranians are unfamiliar with the language of threats. So speak to the Iranian people with respect, otherwise we will respond in another language,” Zolqadr was quoted by Iran-run Islamic Republic News Agency.