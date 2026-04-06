Iran warns US of ‘much more devastating’ retaliation if civilian targets hit

"If attacks on civilian targets are repeated, the next stages of our offensive and retaliatory operations will be much more devastating and widespread," BBC quoted a Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters spokesperson saying in a statement.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Apr 6, 2026 12:13 PM IST
iran warDebris lies scattered in a room damaged by a nearby airstrike during U.S.-Israeli strikes in early March at the Golestan Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage site, in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, April 5, 2026. (AP Photo/)
Make us preferred source on Google

After US President Donald Trump threatened to “blow up everything” if Tuesday’s deadline to strike a peace deal not met, Iran hit back with a warning of even “more devastating ” retaliation, BBC reported citing Iranian state media.

“If attacks on civilian targets are repeated, the next stages of our offensive and retaliatory operations will be much more devastating and widespread,” BBC quoted a Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters spokesperson saying in a statement.

The statement from Iran’s highest operational military command unit was published by the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

Trump had issued an ultimatum to Iran, asking them to open the Strait of Hormuz — an essential chokepoint for the transit of oil and energy supplies across the world — that has remained restricted since the war broke out in West Asia. “There is a good chance, but if they don’t make a deal, I am blowing up everything over there,” he said.

The US President also shared an expletive-laden post on Truth Social, warning that Tuesday would be “Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one” if they do not reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, according to an Axios report, the US, Iran and a group of regional mediators ⁠are ​discussing the terms for ​a ​potential 45-day ceasefire ⁠that could lead ‌to a permanent end to the war. The US outlet cited four US, Israeli and regional sources with knowledge of the talks. They told Axios that the “negotiations are taking place through Pakistani, Egyptian and Turkish mediators and also through text messages sent between Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff and Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi”.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 06: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments