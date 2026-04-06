Iran warns US of ‘much more devastating’ retaliation if civilian targets hit

Debris lies scattered in a room damaged by a nearby airstrike during U.S.-Israeli strikes in early March at the Golestan Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage site, in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, April 5, 2026. (AP Photo/)

After US President Donald Trump threatened to “blow up everything” if Tuesday’s deadline to strike a peace deal not met, Iran hit back with a warning of even “more devastating ” retaliation, BBC reported citing Iranian state media.

“If attacks on civilian targets are repeated, the next stages of our offensive and retaliatory operations will be much more devastating and widespread,” BBC quoted a Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters spokesperson saying in a statement.

The statement from Iran’s highest operational military command unit was published by the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

Trump had issued an ultimatum to Iran, asking them to open the Strait of Hormuz — an essential chokepoint for the transit of oil and energy supplies across the world — that has remained restricted since the war broke out in West Asia. “There is a good chance, but if they don’t make a deal, I am blowing up everything over there,” he said.