scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 23, 2022

Iran says it detains Israel-linked network planning sabotage

The announcement by Iran's Intelligence Ministry came amid heightening tensions with arch-enemy Israel over Tehran's nuclear programme.

By: Reuters | Dubai |
July 23, 2022 11:02:22 pm
Iran President Ebrahim Raisi (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)

Iran said on Saturday its security forces had arrested a network of agents working for Israel before they were able to carry out sabotage and “terrorist operations”, state media reported.

The announcement by Iran’s Intelligence Ministry came amid heightening tensions with arch-enemy Israel over Tehran’s nuclear programme.

“This network’s members were in contact with (Israel’s) Mossad spy agency through a neighbouring country and entered Iran from (Iraq’s) Kurdistan region with advanced equipment and strong explosives,” the ministry said in a statement carried by state media.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, which oversees Mossad, declined to comment.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Rahul Shewale interview: ‘Despite our differences and problems, Sena MPs ...Premium
Rahul Shewale interview: ‘Despite our differences and problems, Sena MPs ...
Who is Arpita Mukherjee?Premium
Who is Arpita Mukherjee?
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express —MTP to MSP with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express —MTP to MSP with MCQs
A brush with beauty and mortality in Bhutan, the Land of the Thunder DragonPremium
A brush with beauty and mortality in Bhutan, the Land of the Thunder Dragon

Iran often accuses its enemies or rivals abroad, such as Israel, the United States and Saudi Arabia, of trying to destabilise the country.

The Intelligence ministry did not say how many people were arrested and did not divulge their nationality. The network planned “acts of sabotage and unprecedented terrorist operations in sensitive locations”, its statement said, without giving details.

Earlier this month, U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid signed a joint pledge to deny Iran nuclear arms. Tehran says its nuclear programme is peaceful and denies seeking nuclear weapons.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Arpita Mukherjee, Bengal minister's aide in eye of SSC scam storm

Arpita Mukherjee, Bengal minister's aide in eye of SSC scam storm

Premium
Judges should not provoke critics: Justice Pardiwala

Judges should not provoke critics: Justice Pardiwala

Biden likely has highly contagious Covid-19 strain, says doctor

Biden likely has highly contagious Covid-19 strain, says doctor

National flag can now remain hoisted through the night

National flag can now remain hoisted through the night

Walter Andersen writes: How Modi reshaped the BJP
ICYMI

Walter Andersen writes: How Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Gehlot braces for BJP backlash over seer death

Gehlot braces for BJP backlash over seer death

Pune shop stands testimony to how Mirajkars have been shaping music
Know Your City

Pune shop stands testimony to how Mirajkars have been shaping music

Delhi: Woman gang-raped inside station, 4 railway employees held

Delhi: Woman gang-raped inside station, 4 railway employees held

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

English cricketer hits 410 for highest score this century

English cricketer hits 410 for highest score this century

A brush with mortality in Bhutan, the Land of Thunder Dragon

A brush with mortality in Bhutan, the Land of Thunder Dragon

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 23: Latest News
Advertisement