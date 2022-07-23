Iran says it detains Israel-linked network planning sabotage

July 23, 2022 11:02:22 pm
Iran said on Saturday its security forces had arrested a network of agents working for Israel before they were able to carry out sabotage and “terrorist operations”, state media reported.
The announcement by Iran’s Intelligence Ministry came amid heightening tensions with arch-enemy Israel over Tehran’s nuclear programme.
“This network’s members were in contact with (Israel’s) Mossad spy agency through a neighbouring country and entered Iran from (Iraq’s) Kurdistan region with advanced equipment and strong explosives,” the ministry said in a statement carried by state media.
The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, which oversees Mossad, declined to comment.
Subscriber Only Stories
Iran often accuses its enemies or rivals abroad, such as Israel, the United States and Saudi Arabia, of trying to destabilise the country.
The Intelligence ministry did not say how many people were arrested and did not divulge their nationality. The network planned “acts of sabotage and unprecedented terrorist operations in sensitive locations”, its statement said, without giving details.
Earlier this month, U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid signed a joint pledge to deny Iran nuclear arms. Tehran says its nuclear programme is peaceful and denies seeking nuclear weapons.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Latest News
After Patil says BJP made Shinde CM with heavy heart, Fadnavis clarifies, ‘he is leader of new alliance’
Biden likely has highly contagious Covid-19 strain, says doctor
Mining row kept pending, Gehlot braces for BJP backlash over seer death
Man arrested for smuggling heroin along Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan
Judges should not provoke critics: Justice Pardiwala
Sainz helps Leclerc edge Verstappen for French GP pole
6 children rescued, 73 arrested from ‘brothel’ run by BJP leader in Meghalaya, police say
National flag can now remain hoisted through the night
10 die in northwest China after mountain slope collapses
Tamil Nadu passport scam: Probe reveals involvement of police and passport officials, says TN govt
Good Luck Jerry song Paracetamol: Janhvi Kapoor’s Jerry becomes a drug mule. Watch
Ludhiana admn launches drive to clean water tanks in govt schools