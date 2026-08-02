Did Iran reject Trump’s Strait of Hormuz peace deal?

Trump, in a post on Truth Social on Saturday, had stated that US forces were locked and ready to launch fresh strikes against Iran. (AI Generated image)

After US President Donald Trump announced to call off a fresh attack on Iran, declaring that a peace deal had been agreed with Tehran, which includes the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian state media declined to reach an agreement on reopening the strategic waterway.

Quoting a member of Iran’s negotiating team, the country’s semi-official Fars news agency reported that Tehran has not reached any truce that includes the reopening of Hormuz.

This comes after an Israeli media report claimed that Tehran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had agreed to a US-Qatari deal, which includes dividing control of the strait between Oman and Iran.