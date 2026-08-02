Did Iran reject Trump’s Strait of Hormuz peace deal?

After US President Donald Trump announced to call off a fresh attack on Iran, declaring that a peace deal had been agreed with Tehran, which includes the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian state media declined to reach an agreement on reopening the strategic waterway.
Quoting a member of Iran’s negotiating team, the country’s semi-official Fars news agency reported that Tehran has not reached any truce that includes the reopening of Hormuz.
This comes after an Israeli media report claimed that Tehran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had agreed to a US-Qatari deal, which includes dividing control of the strait between Oman and Iran.
Fars says reports of shipping resumption are ‘false’
Fars added that there’s no agreement on resuming shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and the reports claiming otherwise are “false”.
The military source said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran has reached no agreement on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and the reports published in this regard are false.” The critical waterway will remain shut as long as “the United States continues its hostile actions.”
Quoting a military source, Iran’s Fars reported that Hormuz will remain shut for any vessel that does not coordinate with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
Trump says attack paused after deal framework
Trump, in a post on Truth Social on Saturday, had stated that US forces were locked and ready to launch fresh strikes against Iran, but his administration was “asked by Iran and other Middle Eastern countries to hold off any attack in that the perimeters of a deal have been agreed to.”
“The U.S.A. is locked and loaded and ready to go against the Islamic Republic of Iran, at levels of Military Terror, Strength, and Power not seen since World War II. Despite this, we have just been asked by Iran, and other Middle Eastern Countries, to hold off any attack in that… pic.twitter.com/Ylmlm06j3E
Iran and the United States had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in June in an effort to cease the hostilities across the fronts in West Asia. However, the conflict renewed last month after a brief period of lull, with Tehran launching strikes at American military bases in the Gulf region.
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Hormuz closure continues to disrupt global shipping
The closure of the strait is affecting shipping traffic as the critical waterway deals with about 20 percent of the global oil and energy supplies.
Iran’s latest denial of the report of reopening the Hormuz will affect the transit of vessels as a US-imposed naval blockade of Iranian ports continues.
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