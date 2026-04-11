‘Children of Minab are always with us’: Blood-stained school bags, shoes of dead children fly to Pakistan with Iran delegation

Iranian officials say more than 160 children were killed on February 28 when a school in Minab was hit during the opening phase of the conflict.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readApr 11, 2026 12:13 PM IST First published on: Apr 11, 2026 at 12:13 PM IST
Iran Team's MinabBlood-stained school bags, shoes, white flowers and photographs of children from Iran’s Minab. (Photo: X/@mb_ghalibaf)

Ahead of the peace talks in Islamabad, Iran sought to make a statement by putting blood-stained school bags, shoes, white flowers and photographs of children from Iran’s Minab on a flight to Pakistan. Iran embassies shared the video of the flight cabin, saying: “The Children of Minab are always with us.” The flight carried the Iranian delegation to Islamabad for talks with the United States.

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who is leading the delegation, shared an image of the items and wrote: “My companions on this flight #Minab168.” The objects were arranged in the front row of the aircraft.

The delegation has been named “Minab 168”, referring to children Iran says were killed in strikes at a school in the southern town. Iran’s embassy in South Africa reshared the image, saying: “We will never forget the children of Minab, ever.”

What happened in Minab

Iranian officials say more than 160 children were killed on February 28 when a school in Minab was hit during the opening phase of the conflict. Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi earlier shared an aerial image on social media showing what he described as mass graves for the victims.

He said: “The destroyed building is a primary school for girls… bombed in broad daylight when packed with young pupils.” He called the incident a “crime” that would not go unanswered.

The United States has denied targeting a school. US President Donald Trump said previously that Iran may have been responsible, adding that Iranian strikes lack precision.

A report by The New York Times cited a possible targeting error involving a Tomahawk missile, though the details remain contested and independently unverified.

Talks in Islamabad

The Iranian delegation arrived in Islamabad on Saturday for negotiations over a proposed ceasefire.

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Alongside Ghalibaf, Araghchi and other officials are part of the team engaging with US representatives.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar received the delegation at the airport along with senior government and military officials.

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The US side is expected to be led by Vice President JD Vance, accompanied by envoy Steve Witkoff and adviser Jared Kushner.

The talks are aimed at discussing Iran’s proposed ceasefire terms and possible steps to end the conflict.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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