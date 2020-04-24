Iran Coronavirus Tracker: Region-wise cases and deaths

Awoman with a mask walks in the yard of a Friday prayer mosque in Shahr-e-Ray, south of Tehran, Iran. The typically frenetic streets of Iran’s capital, Tehran, have fallen silent and empty due to the new coronavirus outbreak that’s gripped the Islamic Republic. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File) Awoman with a mask walks in the yard of a Friday prayer mosque in Shahr-e-Ray, south of Tehran, Iran. The typically frenetic streets of Iran’s capital, Tehran, have fallen silent and empty due to the new coronavirus outbreak that’s gripped the Islamic Republic. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)

Iran Coronavirus Tracker: As many as 87,026 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus in Iran, of which, 64,843 people have been recovered and 5,481 people have died. As of Thursday, it reported 1,030 new cases and 90 people had died since Wednesday.

According to Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency, its Health Minister Saeed Namaki said that in prior 18 days, the number of new patients have been reduced by 53 per cent and death toll by 30 per cent.

So far, Tehran Province reported highest number of cases at 5,098, followed by Isfahan Province at 1,979 and Mazandaran Province at 17,00 cases.

Markazi Province, Razavi Khorasan Province, East Azerbaijan Province are the only three regions that have reported less than 1,000 cases.

The pandemic hit just as Iran was prepping for the Persian New Year holiday in March, usually a time of mass gatherings and festivities.

On Monday, officials allowed major shopping outlets and highways to reopen, prompting the head of Tehran’s coronavirus combat task force to warn that was sending the wrong public message.

