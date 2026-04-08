Tehran claims it has control over Strait of Hormuz after US, Iran agree to 2-week ceasefire

Tehran has claimed that the US has agreed to recognise Iran’s continued control over the Strait of Hormuz, as part of the “10-point plan” proposed for the ceasefire that both countries have now agreed to, according to Iran State TV.

As US President Donald Trump announced the two-week ceasefire on Tuesday, Tehran said it is a victory for them as they forced the US to accept its “10-point proposal”, including Tehran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz and acceptance of enrichment, among other conditions, according to a statement from Iran’s Supreme National Security Council reported by Iranian state media.

“Controlled passage through the waterway would be carried out “in coordination with Iran’s armed forces,” CNN quoted the council as saying.