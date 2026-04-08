Tehran claims it has control over Strait of Hormuz after US, Iran agree to 2-week ceasefire

Tehran has claimed that the US has agreed to recognise Iran’s continued control over the Strait of Hormuz, as part of the “10-point plan” proposed for the ceasefire that both countries have now agreed to, according to Iran State TV.
As US President Donald Trump announced the two-week ceasefire on Tuesday, Tehran said it is a victory for them as they forced the US to accept its “10-point proposal”, including Tehran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz and acceptance of enrichment, among other conditions, according to a statement from Iran’s Supreme National Security Council reported by Iranian state media.
“Controlled passage through the waterway would be carried out “in coordination with Iran’s armed forces,” CNN quoted the council as saying.
The 14-day reprieve in war was achieved 90 minutes before Trump’s deadline for the US-Iran deal was about to end. Trump said the ceasefire is subject to Iran’s agreement to pause its blockade of oil and gas supplies through the strait, which handles about one-fifth of global oil shipments.
He added that Iran had presented a 10-point proposal that was a “workable basis” for negotiations and that he expected an agreement to be “finalised and consummated” during the two-week ceasefire.
“This will be a double-sided CEASEFIRE!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East.”
Trump said that the decision came following his discussions with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir.
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“Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks,” he said.
“Iran’s 10-point plan
Iran stated that the United States was fundamentally committed to:
🔹 Non-aggression
🔹 Continuation of Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz
🔹 Acceptance of enrichment
🔹 Lifting all primary sanctions
🔹 Lifting all secondary sanctions
🔹 Termination of all UN Security Council resolutions
🔹 Termination of all IAEA Board of Governors resolutions
🔹 Payment of compensation to Iran
🔹 Withdrawal of US combat forces from the region
🔹 Cessation of war on all fronts, including against the heroic Islamic Resistance of Lebanon.
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