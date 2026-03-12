Iran sets 3 conditions to ‘end war’ with US and Israel

Taking to microblogging site X, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said he reaffirmed the country's commitment to peace by talking to Russia and Pakistan.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Mar 12, 2026 09:52 AM IST
As the war in Middle East enters 13th day, Iran has spelt out three conditions to end the war with Israel and US.

Taking to microblogging site X, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian said he reaffirmed the country’s commitment to peace by talking to Russia and Pakistan. Spelling out the three conditions, he said the only way to end the war that has been “ignited by the Zionist regime & US” is: 1) by recognising Iran’s legitimate rights 2) payment of reparations, and 3) firm international guarantees against future aggression.

The war that broke out after the US and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran on February 28 has so far saw fierce attacks and counter attacks, registering around 1,200 casualties.

Attacks on oil tankers in Iran and the closure of Strait of Hormuz impacted oil supply and shooting up crude prices across the globe.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump claimed that the United States had already won the war in Iran, however stating that the American troops would remain deployed until the mission was fully completed.

