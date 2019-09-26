Iran breaches nuclear deal, expands uranium enrichment: IAEA report

Iran has committed a breach of the nuclear deal with other major countries by increasing its uranium stockpile with advanced centrifuges and increased plans to install more advanced machines than previously announced, according to a UN nuclear watchdog, Reuters reported.

“On 25 September 2019, the Agency verified that all of the (centrifuge) cascades already installed in R&D lines 2 and 3 … were accumulating, or had been prepared to accumulate, enriched uranium,” the International Atomic Energy Agency said in the report to member states obtained by Reuters.

On September 7, Iran had said it was now capable of raising uranium enrichment past the 20% level and had launched advanced centrifuge machines in further breaches of commitments to limit its nuclear activity under a 2015 deal with world powers.

“We have started lifting limitations on our Research and Development imposed by the deal … It will include the development of more rapid and advanced centrifuges,” Iranian nuclear agency spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi told a televised news conference, as reported by Reuters.

Since May, Iran has begun to exceed limits on its nuclear capacity set by the pact as retaliation to the pressure asserted on Iran to negotiate restrictions on its ballistic missile programme and support for proxy forces around the Middle East.

As per the deal, Iran can only accumulate enriched uranium with its first-generation IR-1 centrifuges but since Washington pulled out of the nuclear accord last year, Iran has breached several restrictions of the agreement.

(With inputs from Reuters)