‘Negotiate with bombs’: Hegseth defends US strikes on Iran’s Bandar Abbas, Qeshm as Tehran closes Strait of Hormuz

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the attacks and warned that further strikes could follow if Iran failed to meet Washington’s demands. (Source: AP Photo)

The US launched a new round of military strikes against Iran on Wednesday night, targeting what officials described as key facilities, as President Donald Trump’s administration seeks to increase pressure on Tehran during stalled ceasefire and nuclear negotiations.

Speaking outside the headquarters of US Central Command (CENTCOM) in Tampa, Florida, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the attacks and warned that further strikes could follow if Iran failed to meet Washington’s demands.

“Those strikes that’ll happen tonight will be strong. They will be clear,” Hegseth said, adding that operations could continue beyond a single night if necessary.

“CENTCOM will be busy tonight because President Trump said we will be hitting Iran hard, and we will be,” Hegseth said.