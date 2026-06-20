Iran closes Strait of Hormuz again as 16 killed in fresh Israeli strikes in Lebanon

People gather at the site of a destroyed building that was hit in an Israeli airstrike in Qannarit village, southern Lebanon, Saturday, June 20. (AP Photo)

Iran’s top joint military command on Saturday announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz once again, accusing the United States of violating commitments under the recently signed US-Iran memorandum of understanding and citing continued Israeli military operations in southern Lebanon.

In a statement carried by Iranian state television, the military command said the closure was in response to Washington’s “clear breach of trust” and failure to implement the first clause of the agreement, as well as Israel’s alleged violations of a ceasefire in Lebanon, news agency Associated Press reported.

The statement described the closure as a “first step” and warned that “if the aggression continues, subsequent steps have been planned.”