Iran claims US ‘failed to achieve objectives’ in ‘Project Freedom’ after Trump pauses operation

Iran has said that the United States failed “to achieve its objectives in the so-called ‘Freedom Project’” after US President Donald Trump announced that he was pausing the Strait of Hormuz operation amid the ongoing diplomatic efforts.
In a statement on INSA, a state-run media outlet, Tehran said that Trump decided to call off the mission “following firm positions and warnings from Iran.”
Trump on Tuesday announced a brief pause in “Project Freedom,” citing “great progress” toward a comprehensive agreement with Iran.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “Great progress has been made toward a complete and final agreement with representatives of Iran.”
He added, “Based on the request of Pakistan and other countries, the tremendous military success that we have had during the campaign against the country of Iran and, additionally, the fact that great progress has been made toward a complete and final agreement with representatives of Iran, we have mutually agreed that, while the blockade will remain in full force and effect, Project Freedom (the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz) will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the agreement can be finalized and signed.”
‘Operation Epic Fury is concluded,’ says Rubio
Trump’s remarks came after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared that “Operation Epic Fury” had been concluded after achieving its objectives.
“Operation Epic Fury is concluded. We achieved the objectives of that operation. We’re not cheering for an additional situation to occur. We would prefer the path of peace. What Trump would prefer is a deal… that is, so far, not the route that Iran has chosen,” Rubio said, as he made the announcement.
Story continues below this ad
On Project Freedom, Rubio said the goal was to rescue nearly 23,000 civilians from 87 countries who were trapped in the Persian Gulf.
“This is not an offensive operation. This is a defensive operation, and what that means is very simple: there’s no shooting unless we’re shot at first. We’re not attacking them, but if they’re attacking us or a ship, we need to respond,” Rubio said.
The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More