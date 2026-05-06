Iran claims US ‘failed to achieve objectives’ in ‘Project Freedom’ after Trump pauses operation

Iran has said that the United States failed “to achieve its objectives in the so-called ‘Freedom Project’” after US President Donald Trump announced that he was pausing the Strait of Hormuz operation amid the ongoing diplomatic efforts.

In a statement on INSA, a state-run media outlet, Tehran said that Trump decided to call off the mission “following firm positions and warnings from Iran.”

Trump on Tuesday announced a brief pause in “Project Freedom,” citing “great progress” toward a comprehensive agreement with Iran.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “Great progress has been made toward a complete and final agreement with representatives of Iran.”