Toggle Menu
Iran claims Revolutionary Guard has shot US dronehttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/iran-claims-revolutionary-guard-has-shot-us-drone-5789534/

Iran claims Revolutionary Guard has shot US drone

The reported shootdown comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the US It takes root in President Donald Trump's decision a year ago to withdraw America from Iran's nuclear deal with world powers.

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency says the country’s Revolutionary Guard has shot down a US drone. The US military declined to immediately comment.

IRNA said Thursday the drone was hit when it entered Iranian airspace near the Kouhmobarak district in southern Iran’s Hormozgan province. IRNA, citing the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, identified the drone as an RQ-4 Global Hawk.

Capt. Bill Urban, a U.S. Central Command spokesman, declined to comment when asked if an American drone was shot down. However, he told The Associated Press: “There was no drone over Iranian territory.”

The reported shootdown comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the US It takes root in President Donald Trump’s decision a year ago to withdraw America from Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 China to stand firm as trade talks with US restart — state media
2 Incoming Pentagon chief will attend NATO meeting in Brussels next week
3 Three Russians, one Ukrainian to face murder charges over downing of Flight MH17