Iran sent 3 ceasefire plans, one written by ChatGPT: US Vice President JD Vance

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US Vice President JD Vance Wednesday said that three different 10-point plans were proposed by Iran ahead of the ceasefire between the US and Iran. Vance said that out of these three versions of the 10-pointer plans, the first one was written by ChatGPT.
He added that three different proposals by Iran have resulted in confusion as to which plan would form the basis of negotiations, expected to take place in Islamabad on April 11.
“The first 10-point proposal was something that was submitted, and we think, frankly, was probably written by ChatGPT, that was submitted to Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner that immediately went in the garbage and was rejected,” CNN reported.
He also said that the third plan that he had seen on social media is even more maximalist than the first. He said, “The initial proposal was put out by little more than a random yahoo in Iran.”
An Iranian delegation is scheduled to arrive in Pakistani Thursday night for talks to resolve conflict with the US and Israel, Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan said after US agreed for a two-week ceasefire.
“Despite skepticism of Iranian public opinion due to repeated ceasefire violations by Israeli regime … Iranian delegation arrives tonight in Islamabad for serious talks based on 10 points proposed by Iran,” ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam said in a post on X.
US President Trump on Wednesday agreed on a two-week ceasefire plan proposed by Iran. Tehran claimed that the US agreed to the 10-point proposal plan suggested by Iran and has agreed to pay for the damages caused due to the war. However, the US dismissed Iranian claims of victory in war.
The US and Iran both claimed victory after reaching the agreement, and world leaders expressed relief, even as more drones and missiles hit Iran and Gulf Arab countries.
The ceasefire deal between US and Iran appeared to hang by a thread on Wednesday after the Islamic Republic closed the Strait of Hormuz again in response to Israeli attacks in Lebanon, reports the Associated Press. At the same time, Israel intensified its attacks on the Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon, hitting commercial and residential areas in Beirut. At least 182 people were killed Wednesday in the deadliest day of fighting there.
Vance on Wednesday urged Iran not to let the fragile ceasefire deal fall apart over Israel’s attacks on Lebanon.
As Iran’s president said a truce in Lebanon was a key condition for ending the Middle East war, Vance said he believed there had been a “legitimate misunderstanding”, reports the New York Times.
“I think the Iranians thought that the ceasefire included Lebanon, and it just didn’t. We never made that promise,” Vance said as he left Hungary, where he was visiting to boost the reelection chances of Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
“If Iran wants to let this negotiation fall apart… over Lebanon, which has nothing to do with them, and which the United States never once said was part of the ceasefire, that’s ultimately their choice,” he said.
Israel intensified its attacks on the Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon, hitting commercial and residential areas in Beirut. At least 182 people were killed Wednesday in the deadliest day of fighting there.
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