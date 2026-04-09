Iran sent 3 ceasefire plans, one written by ChatGPT: US Vice President JD Vance

JD Vance said Iran submitted three different ceasefire plans ahead of US talks, including one he claimed was “written by ChatGPT”, raising confusion over negotiations. (AP Photo)

US Vice President JD Vance Wednesday said that three different 10-point plans were proposed by Iran ahead of the ceasefire between the US and Iran. Vance said that out of these three versions of the 10-pointer plans, the first one was written by ChatGPT.

He added that three different proposals by Iran have resulted in confusion as to which plan would form the basis of negotiations, expected to take place in Islamabad on April 11.

“The first 10-point proposal was something that was submitted, and we think, frankly, was probably written by ChatGPT, that was submitted to Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner that immediately went in the garbage and was rejected,” CNN reported.