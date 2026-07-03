Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s state funeral begins in Tehran as thousands gather to pay tribute

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Thousands of mourners, senior clerics and foreign dignitaries gathered in Tehran on Friday as Iran began a week-long state funeral for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, months after the country’s longtime Supreme Leader was killed in US-Israeli airstrikes.
The ceremonies, stretching across Iran and Iraq, are being presented by Tehran as a show of national unity after the end of Khamenei’s 37-year rule and come just days after an interim US-Iran truce created conditions for the funeral to go ahead.
The funeral ceremonies mark the beginning of a week-long series of processions across Iran and Iraq, organised by Iranian authorities following the end of Khamenei’s 37-year rule. Officials have presented the events as a display of public support for the Islamic Republic and its revolutionary ideals, news agency Reuters reported.
Late on Thursday, Khamenei’s coffin was unveiled before a large crowd of grieving supporters who chanted, wept and beat their heads in rhythm with mourning hymns while flowers were thrown toward the bier, the Reuters report said.
On Friday, the coffin, along with those of family members killed in the same strike, was placed in state inside the grand prayer hall built in honour of his predecessor, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.
Reuters reported that the coffins were carried into the hall before being placed on a white stepped platform beneath a large tiled arch. National flags and black mourning banners flanked the dais.
A black turban, traditionally worn by clerics claiming descent from the Prophet Mohammed, rested atop Khamenei’s coffin alongside a folded chequered scarf, a symbol in Iran associated with revolutionary ideals and solidarity with Palestinians.
According to the report, security remained tight across Tehran, with military and police vehicles deployed along major roads while police personnel and members of the Basij volunteer force patrolled the streets on motorcycles. Iranian authorities also warned the United States and Israel against carrying out any attacks during the funeral period.
Several foreign leaders and senior officials attended Friday’s ceremony, including former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, Chinese National People’s Congress deputy head He Wei, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iraqi President Nizar Amedi.
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif offers prayers at the funeral of late Supreme Leader of Iran, Shaheed Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei. Tehran on 3 July 2026. pic.twitter.com/SWlVlXr12E
— Prime Minister’s Office (@PakPMO) July 3, 2026
Family members of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and senior commander Imad Mughniyeh, close Lebanese allies of Iran killed in Israeli strikes, were also present.
Iranian political leaders, including the president, parliament speaker and foreign minister, attended the ceremony, offering prayers beside the coffin. A group of military commanders, including newly appointed Revolutionary Guards chief Ahmad Vahidi, also paid tribute.
Khamenei’s funeral was postponed because of security concerns during the war. The ceremonies were scheduled only after last month’s interim truce agreement between Iran and the US.
To accommodate mourners, hotels have offered 50 per cent discounts, while schools, mosques and sports halls have been prepared as temporary lodging facilities, the Reuters report said. Bus and railway services have also been adjusted to support travel to the funeral events, it added.
Following a major procession in central Tehran on Monday, Khamenei’s remains will be taken to Qom for ceremonies on Tuesday. On Wednesday, further memorial events will be held in the Iraqi shrine cities of Najaf and Kerbala, with members of Iran’s regional Shi’ite allies expected to attend.
Khamenei will be buried on Thursday in Mashhad, near the shrine of Imam Reza, after the final funeral procession.
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