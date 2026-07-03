Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s state funeral begins in Tehran as thousands gather to pay tribute

Mourners gather around the coffin of Iran's former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as it lies in a mourning hall adjacent to the Imam Khomeini Hussainiya, in Tehran, Iran, late Thursday. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

Thousands of mourners, senior clerics and foreign dignitaries gathered in Tehran on Friday as Iran began a week-long state funeral for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, months after the country’s longtime Supreme Leader was killed in US-Israeli airstrikes.

The ceremonies, stretching across Iran and Iraq, are being presented by Tehran as a show of national unity after the end of Khamenei’s 37-year rule and come just days after an interim US-Iran truce created conditions for the funeral to go ahead.

The funeral ceremonies mark the beginning of a week-long series of processions across Iran and Iraq, organised by Iranian authorities following the end of Khamenei’s 37-year rule. Officials have presented the events as a display of public support for the Islamic Republic and its revolutionary ideals, news agency Reuters reported.