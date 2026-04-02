Iran-backed Iraqi militia may carry attacks in Baghdad in next 24 to 48 hours: US embassy

The United States embassy in Baghdad has issued an urgent security alert warning that Iran-backed militia groups could be planning attacks in the Iraqi capital within the next 24 to 48 hours, calling on American citizens to leave the country immediately.

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The alert, posted on the embassy’s official X account, said: “Iraqi terrorist militia groups aligned with Iran may intend to conduct attacks in central Baghdad in the next 24-48 hours.”

Security Alert – U.S. Embassy Baghdad, Iraq – April 2, 2026 Location: Iraq Iraqi terrorist militia groups aligned with Iran may intend to conduct attacks in central Baghdad in the next 24-48 hours. Iran and Iran-aligned terrorist militias have conducted widespread attacks… — U.S. Embassy Baghdad (@USEmbBaghdad) April 2, 2026

According to the embassy, the potential targets could include a wide range of locations linked to the United States. “They may intend to target US citizens, businesses, universities, diplomatic facilities, energy infrastructure, hotels, airports, and other locations perceived to be associated with the United States,” the post said. It added that Iraqi institutions and civilian sites could also be at risk.

The warning further noted a pattern of past incidents involving Iran and its allied militias. “Iran and Iran-aligned militias have carried out attacks on US citizens and targets associated with the United States,” the embassy said, cautioning that Americans have also previously been targeted for kidnappings.

The advisory comes amid heightened tensions following the recent abduction of an American journalist in Iraq. US authorities have identified the journalist as Shelly Kittleson and said a suspect linked to the Iran-backed militia Kata’ib Hezbollah has been detained by Iraqi officials in connection with the kidnapping.

The US State Department said it had earlier warned Kittleson about potential threats and is continuing to work with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to secure her release.

In its alert, the embassy also expressed concern over the Iraqi government’s ability to prevent such attacks. “The Iraqi government has not prevented attacks in or from Iraqi territory,” it said.

It warned that militia members may attempt to disguise themselves as state officials. “Iran-aligned terrorist militia groups may claim to be associated with the Iraqi government. Terrorists may carry identification denoting their status as Iraqi government employees,” the statement added.

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Citing “significant security risks,” the embassy advised US citizens to avoid visiting diplomatic premises, including the embassy in Baghdad and the consulate in Erbil.

Reiterating its strongest warning, the embassy said Americans should not travel to Iraq “for any reason” and urged those currently in the country to “leave now.”