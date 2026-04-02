Iran-backed Iraqi militia may carry attacks in Baghdad in next 24 to 48 hours: US embassy

The advisory comes amid heightened tensions following the recent abduction of an American journalist in Iraq.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readApr 2, 2026 01:14 PM IST
Iraq-Kidnapped JournalistA street view shows the street corner in central Baghdad's Saadoun Street. (Photo: AP)
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The United States embassy in Baghdad has issued an urgent security alert warning that Iran-backed militia groups could be planning attacks in the Iraqi capital within the next 24 to 48 hours, calling on American citizens to leave the country immediately.

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The alert, posted on the embassy’s official X  account, said: “Iraqi terrorist militia groups aligned with Iran may intend to conduct attacks in central Baghdad in the next 24-48 hours.”

According to the embassy, the potential targets could include a wide range of locations linked to the United States. “They may intend to target US citizens, businesses, universities, diplomatic facilities, energy infrastructure, hotels, airports, and other locations perceived to be associated with the United States,” the post said. It added that Iraqi institutions and civilian sites could also be at risk.

The warning further noted a pattern of past incidents involving Iran and its allied militias. “Iran and Iran-aligned militias have carried out attacks on US citizens and targets associated with the United States,” the embassy said, cautioning that Americans have also previously been targeted for kidnappings.

The advisory comes amid heightened tensions following the recent abduction of an American journalist in Iraq. US authorities have identified the journalist as Shelly Kittleson and said a suspect linked to the Iran-backed militia Kata’ib Hezbollah has been detained by Iraqi officials in connection with the kidnapping.

The US State Department said it had earlier warned Kittleson about potential threats and is continuing to work with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to secure her release.

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In its alert, the embassy also expressed concern over the Iraqi government’s ability to prevent such attacks. “The Iraqi government has not prevented attacks in or from Iraqi territory,” it said.

It warned that militia members may attempt to disguise themselves as state officials. “Iran-aligned terrorist militia groups may claim to be associated with the Iraqi government. Terrorists may carry identification denoting their status as Iraqi government employees,” the statement added.

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Citing “significant security risks,” the embassy advised US citizens to avoid visiting diplomatic premises, including the embassy in Baghdad and the consulate in Erbil.

Reiterating its strongest warning, the embassy said Americans should not travel to Iraq “for any reason” and urged those currently in the country to “leave now.”

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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