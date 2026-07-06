Why are red flags flying at Ayatollah Khamenei’s funeral in Iran?

Red and white 'Ya Hussein' flags at Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral represent martyrdom, resistance and the enduring symbolism of Imam Hussein in Shia Islam.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 6, 2026 06:14 PM IST
Iran Khamenei FuneralThe truck carrying the coffins of the slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family makes its way through mourners during the funeral procession toward Azadi Tower in Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo)
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Iran’s dayslong funeral for slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei began on Saturday as the administration shut down streets, airspace and daily life in Tehran with hundreds of thousands of mourners waiving a red and white flag at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque, where the body of Ali Khamenei is to lie for three days.

Red and white flags invoke historic martyrdom and revenge

Thousands of red and white flags at Khamenei’s funeral procession symbolise “martyrdom” and “revenge” in the Shia Muslim tradition, CNN reported.

Iran Khamenei Funeral Mourners attend the start of the dayslong funeral ceremonies for the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo)

The flags have the Farsi words “Ya Hussein” written on them, referring to the 7th century martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Mohammed and a respected figure in the Shia community. Hussein died in the Battle of Karbala, which eventually divided the Shia and Sunni Muslims.

Also Read | ‘Trump’s murder is our responsibility’: At Khamenei’s funeral, calls for vengeance

Religious symbolism reframed for modern political conflict

The red and white flag is usually acknowledged as a religious invocation for the Shia Muslims across the world, but the Iranian authorities have also inscribed “Ya Hussein” on it in order to portray modern conflicts through the symbolism of Karbala, which symbolises Hussein’s continued stance against injustice, the report added.

Precedent of the flag at high-profile military funerals

The flag has been seen draped over Khamenei’s casket as mourners continued to visit Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran.

Iran Khamenei Funeral A man holds a sign reading “#kill_trump” as mourners gather for funeral ceremonies for slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran. (Photo: AP)

The flag has been displayed at other events in the Islamic Republic such as the killing of top Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Qasem Soleimani in 2020.

Presence of national and regional militant banners

Apart from the red and yellow flag, Iran’s national flag and Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah’s green and yellow flag are also being commonly used by the mourners attending Khamenei’s funeral procession.

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Alignment with Muharram mourning and upcoming Iraqi procession

Notably, Ali Khamenei’s funeral, who died in a joint US-Israel strike on Iran in February, falls in the Islamic month of Muharram, when Shia Muslims honour Hussein and his martyrdom in the Battle of Karbala, CNN reported.

The slain supreme leader’s body will be transported to the Shrine of Imam Hussein in Karbala, Iraq as part of the week long commemoration.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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