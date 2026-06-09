Iran sets June date for slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s funeral procession: Report

Ali Khamenei funeral procession could take place in late June, according to Iranian organisers, after repeated delays amid regional security tensions.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiJun 9, 2026 07:33 PM IST
A sign displays an image depicting the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei with the words in Arabic "Martyr of God", on a street in Baghdad, Iraq, Wednesday, March 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)A sign displays an image depicting the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei with the words in Arabic "Martyr of God", on a street in Baghdad, Iraq. (AP Photo)
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The committee overseeing the funeral arrangements for Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has signalled that the procession could take place in June, Iranian state media reported.

Khamenei was killed when the US and Israeli forces launched their military operations against Iran on February 28. Tehran is yet to hold the funeral procession and burial for its former supreme leader.

Succession amid ongoing conflict

Ali’s son Mojtaba Khamenei succeeded him in early March as the US-Israeli onslaught continued until a ceasefire was agreed between Washington and Tehran on April 8.

Expected timeline following Islamic calendar

According to Iranian organisers, the procession for Ali Khamenei could be held after the 10th day of the first month in the Islamic calendar, which, as per a BBC report, is expected to be on June 25 or 26.

Multi-city procession routes and burial site

According to previous reports from Iranian media, the funeral procession for Ali Khamenei is scheduled to be held in Tehran, the holy city of Qom, and thereafter in another holy city located in northeastern Iran, Mashhad, which is also Khamenei’s birthplace, where he will be buried.

Delays driven by security concerns

The procession and burial plans of the former supreme leader have been delayed repeatedly by the Iranian authorities over war-related security concerns. The US-Israeli attack on his compound on February 28 also killed several top Iranian military commanders.

The official statement from the committee addressed the widespread confusion over Ali’s funeral, and it noted “extensive planning required to host a magnificent and dignified farewell, funeral, and burial,” Dawn reported, citing Tehran’s WANA news.

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Trump’s intervention minimizes fresh escalation

The conflict reignited on Monday between Iran and Israel after the latter launched strikes in Lebanon’s capital, Beirut that led Tehran to resort to retaliatory strikes against Tel Aviv.

Israel responded with drone and missile strikes at Iran, which signalled that a full fledged hostilites in West Asia could again restart until US President Donald Trump intervened on Monday evening and called on both the warring nations to “immediately stop shooting” and “look for a ceasefire”.

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