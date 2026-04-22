Iran won’t attend peace talks despite ceasefire extension: ‘Final decision’

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he would extend the ceasefire with Iran. Iran, however, has decided not to attend the next round of talks, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported. The negotiations were scheduled for Wednesday.
Trump made the announcement just hours before the ceasefire was due to expire. He said the US would not carry out attacks until talks with Iran yield a conclusion.
According to Tasnim, Iran informed the US through a Pakistani mediator that an Iranian delegation would not travel to Islamabad and called it a final decision on the matter.
‘Will resume talks only US ends blockade’
Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, said Tuesday evening that talks would resume only after the US ends the blockade.
“I think the next round of the negotiations will take place in Islamabad,” he said. He called the naval blockade a violation of the ceasefire and reiterated that lifting it is a condition for new negotiations to take place, reports the Washington Post.
According to Iranian news agency Tasnim, Iran has explained why the Iranian delegation will not attend talks in Pakistan.
Iranian media says US began to breach ceasefire
Iran said Pakistan had acted as a mediator and conveyed a US request for a ceasefire. Iran agreed to the ceasefire and to hold talks to end the war. This was based on a 10-point framework proposed by Iran and accepted by the United States.
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Pakistan also confirmed that the US had accepted this framework. However, Iran claims the US began to breach its commitments soon after ceasefire, says Tasnim news agency.
Iran also said that during the first round of talks in Islamabad, the US made excessive demands. These demands violated the agreed framework and led to a complete deadlock in the negotiations.
Trump made the announcement of an indefinite ceasefire as talks scheduled to take place between US and Iranian delegations in the Pakistani capital were postponed amid uncertainty about the broad strokes of a deal. Vice President JD Vance and other US negotiators remained in Washington instead of leaving for Islamabad as originally planned.
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