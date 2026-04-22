Iran won’t attend peace talks despite ceasefire extension: ‘Final decision’

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he would extend the ceasefire with Iran. Iran, however, has decided not to attend the next round of talks, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported. The negotiations were scheduled for Wednesday.

Trump made the announcement just hours before the ceasefire was due to expire. He said the US would not carry out attacks until talks with Iran yield a conclusion.

According to Tasnim, Iran informed the US through a Pakistani mediator that an Iranian delegation would not travel to Islamabad and called it a final decision on the matter.

‘Will resume talks only US ends blockade’

Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, said Tuesday evening that talks would resume only after the US ends the blockade.