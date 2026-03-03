Iran attacks US Embassy in Riyadh, Trump warns of ‘US response’: The Middle East crisis in Saudi Arabia

Iran’s retaliation following the joint US-Israel strikes that began on Saturday and killed the country’s Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other senior Iranian officials has intensified tensions across the Middle East.
Describing the strikes as revenge for Khamenei’s killing, Tehran launched attacks targeting Israeli and US military bases across Gulf nations. Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have continued to face aerial threats and missile activity.
Saudi Arabia now finds itself directly affected, with reported drone and missile activity targeting its territory, diplomatic facilities and military-linked infrastructure.
US Embassy in Riyadh attacked
In Saudi Arabia, the United States Embassy in Riyadh caught fire after being attacked by two suspected Iranian drones, the Saudi Ministry of Defence announced on Tuesday.
The fire was “limited,” the ministry said, and resulted in minor damage to the building.
According to Reuters, a loud blast was heard before the fire broke out, and smoke was seen rising over Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter, which houses foreign missions.
US, Gulf nations condemn attacks
The United States on Sunday strongly condemned Iran’s missile and drone attacks in a joint statement issued alongside Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
The countries described Iran’s actions as a “dangerous escalation” that endangered civilian lives and reaffirmed their collective right to self-defence.
US President Donald Trump addressed the strike and said: “You will find out soon what the US response will be for attacking the Riyadh Embassy and killing six US service members.”
Missiles intercepted in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia also intercepted Iranian missiles that were targeting Riyadh’s international airport and the Prince Sultan Airbase on Sunday, AFP reported citing a Gulf source.
Saudi summons Iranian ambassador
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday announced that it had summoned the Iranian ambassador, a day after the kingdom accused Tehran of carrying out strikes against its territory.
“The Foreign Ministry summons the Iranian ambassador to the Kingdom in response to Iran’s brazen attacks that targeted the Kingdom and a number of brotherly countries,” the ministry said in a statement posted on its official X account.
