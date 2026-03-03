Iran attacks US Embassy in Riyadh, Trump warns of ‘US response’: The Middle East crisis in Saudi Arabia

Iran’s retaliation following the joint US-Israel strikes that began on Saturday and killed the country’s Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other senior Iranian officials has intensified tensions across the Middle East.

Describing the strikes as revenge for Khamenei’s killing, Tehran launched attacks targeting Israeli and US military bases across Gulf nations. Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have continued to face aerial threats and missile activity.

Saudi Arabia now finds itself directly affected, with reported drone and missile activity targeting its territory, diplomatic facilities and military-linked infrastructure.

US Embassy in Riyadh attacked

In Saudi Arabia, the United States Embassy in Riyadh caught fire after being attacked by two suspected Iranian drones, the Saudi Ministry of Defence announced on Tuesday.