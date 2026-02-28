Iran attacks Israel: What triggered the Israel-US joint missile strike in Tehran

Israel launched a daylight strike on Iran on Saturday (February 28, 2026), targeting sites in the capital Tehran, in what Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz described as a pre-emptive attack. He said a state of emergency had been declared in Israel following the operation.
US President Donald Trump confirmed Washington’s involvement, posting a video on Truth Social saying the United States had begun “major combat operations in Iran” following Israel’s strikes. “They can never have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said, reiterating his administration’s long-standing position.
The Iranian media reported multiple strikes nationwide. In Tehran, a large plume of smoke was seen rising from the downtown area, with one apparent strike reported near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. There were no immediate reports of Iranian missile launches toward Israeli territory.
In retaliation, Tehran has responded with missile and projectile fire targeting Israeli territory, signalling a direct counter‑attack following the escalation, AP reported. Explosions were reported in northern Israel as air defence systems were activated to intercept incoming Iranian missiles, and sirens sounded across parts of the country amid fears of a widening conflict. There were no immediate confirmed reports of damage or casualties from the incoming fire as engagements between the two sides continued.
Reason behind the strike
The escalation comes amid heightened tensions over stalled nuclear talks between the US and Iran. The latest round of indirect negotiations in Geneva, mediated by Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, ended without a breakthrough, though both sides agreed to continue technical discussions next week.
Iran has maintained it has the right to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes, while the US has pushed for strict limits on Tehran’s nuclear programme. Trump had indicated on Friday that he was “not happy” with the pace of talks but had suggested diplomats would get more time before any military action.
Earlier this week, Trump, in his State of the Union address, again labelled Iran the world’s “number one terror sponsor,” calling the Iranian regime an “imminent threat.”
Story continues below this ad
Mossad outreach and Israel’s alert
As the strikes unfolded, Israel’s intelligence agency, Mossad, posted a message in Persian on its official Telegram channel appealing directly to Iranians. The agency said it had created a secure platform for citizens and urged them to share photos and videos documenting what it described as their “just struggle against the regime.”
Israeli authorities have advised residents to remain close to designated safe rooms but have not ordered them to enter shelters so far. Iran has not yet announced any retaliatory action.
The Israeli government has named the offensive “Lion’s Roar,” a title reportedly chosen by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, replacing an earlier internal name used by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF). The previous Israeli operation targeting Iran in June 2025 had been called “Rising Lion.”
The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More