Iran attacks Israel: What triggered the Israel-US joint missile strike in Tehran

The escalation comes amid heightened tensions over stalled nuclear talks between the US and Iran.

Israel launched a daylight strike on Iran on Saturday (February 28, 2026), targeting sites in the capital Tehran, in what Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz described as a pre-emptive attack. He said a state of emergency had been declared in Israel following the operation.

US President Donald Trump confirmed Washington’s involvement, posting a video on Truth Social saying the United States had begun “major combat operations in Iran” following Israel’s strikes. “They can never have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said, reiterating his administration’s long-standing position.

Israel Attacks Iran Live Updates

The Iranian media reported multiple strikes nationwide. In Tehran, a large plume of smoke was seen rising from the downtown area, with one apparent strike reported near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. There were no immediate reports of Iranian missile launches toward Israeli territory.