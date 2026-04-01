Iran attacks Amazon’s cloud business in Bahrain: Report

Iran's attack on Amazon in Bahrain raises tensions after a reported strike on AWS facility triggered a fire, following threats against US companies in the region.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Apr 2, 2026 04:00 AM IST
amazon, iran, bahrainAmazon has repotedly declined to comment on any specific strike. (File photo)
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Iran on Wednesday struck Amazon’s cloud computing business in Bahrain, Reuters reported citing Financial Times.

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Bahrain’s interior ministry had earlier said that a fire took place at a company facility following Iranian attack and that the civil defence teams extinguished the blaze.

However, Bahrain’s interior ministry didn’t provide the name of the company which has been reportedly struck by Iran and also refrained from providing casualties or the ​extent of damage.

The development of strike comes a day after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had threatened to target US ​companies in the Middle East, including Microsoft, Apple, IBM, Tesla, Amazon in retaliation for US-Israel’s joint attack on Iran.

Amazon is yet to respond to the matter.

Last week, Amazon had said that its Amazon Web Services in Bahrain region had been disrupted amid the current conflict ‌in the Middle East, which marked the second time in the month when the e-commerce giant’s operations were affected during the war.

An Amazon spokesperson had told Reuters that the disruption was due to drone activity in the area. The e-commerce company further added that it is working to migrate customers to other AWS regions, while the Bahrain region recovers, but the company refrained from providing the extent of damage.

“As this ​situation evolves and, as we have advised before, we request those with workloads in the ​affected regions continue to migrate to other locations,” Amazon had earlier said.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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