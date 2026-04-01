Iran attacks Amazon’s cloud business in Bahrain: Report

Amazon has repotedly declined to comment on any specific strike. (File photo)

Iran on Wednesday struck Amazon’s cloud computing business in Bahrain, Reuters reported citing Financial Times.

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Bahrain’s interior ministry had earlier said that a fire took place at a company facility following Iranian attack and that the civil defence teams extinguished the blaze.

However, Bahrain’s interior ministry didn’t provide the name of the company which has been reportedly struck by Iran and also refrained from providing casualties or the ​extent of damage.

The development of strike comes a day after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had threatened to target US ​companies in the Middle East, including Microsoft, Apple, IBM, Tesla, Amazon in retaliation for US-Israel’s joint attack on Iran.