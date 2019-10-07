Iran arrests Instagram celebrity on charges of blasphemy, says report

Iran has arrested an Instagram celebrity Sahar Tabar for drastically altering her appearance through plastic surgery, AFP has stated with attribution to the Tasnim news agency.

Advertising

Tabar was detained on the orders of Tehran’s guidance court for charges, including blasphemy, inciting violence, gaining income through inappropriate means and encouraging youths to corruption, the agency has further said.

Tabar made headlines last year with reports claiming that she had undergone around 50 plastic surgeries to look like her idol Angelina Jolie. However, in her attempts to look like her idol, Tabar has been called a “zombie”, Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, among other names, by the Internet users.

Currently, Instagram is the only social media platform that is accessible in Iran while Twitter, Telegram messenger service and Facebook are officially banned.

With inputs from AFP