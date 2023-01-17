scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Iran arrests German for taking oilfield photos, Jam-e Jam reports

Its allegations have been accompanied by arrests of dozens of dual-nationals and foreigners.

coronavirus impact on oil, coronavirus lockdown impact on oil companies, oil production, oil rates, oil prices, Express Opinion, Indian ExpressThe Islamic Republic has accused Western countries, Israel and Saudi Arabia of fomenting the unrest.(AP)
Iran has detained a German national for taking photos of “sensitive oil center’s” in its southern province of Khuzestan, Iranian daily Jam-e Jam reported on Tuesday.

Germany has taken note of the Iranian report and the embassy in Tehran is working to clarify the situation, a source in Berlin said.

“The German national was detained while taking photos of Aghajari oilfield in Khuzestan province,” the Jam-e Jam said, without elaborating.The Iranian judiciary had yet to comment on the report.

Iran has been at odds with Western powers including Germany over what it calls their interference in its internal matters during months of anti-government protests sparked by the death in custody of an Iranian-Kurdish woman in September. The Islamic Republic has accused Western countries, Israel and Saudi Arabia of fomenting the unrest. Its allegations have been accompanied by arrests of dozens of dual-nationals and foreigners.

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 19:29 IST
