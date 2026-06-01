Iran making amendments to latest MOU draft after Trump toughens stance on deal

President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he arrives at the White House (Photo/AP)

Iran is reworking the draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to end the war with the United States after receiving Washington’s latest response, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, citing an anonymous source.

Tasnim said that both nations were continuing discussions over the latest proposal by the US and were regularly proposing amendments.

Exchanges on the text “are ongoing, with both parties regularly proposing amendments,” the news agency said.

Trump seeks further changes to US-Iran proposal

US President Donald Trump, according to CBS News reports, asked for more changes to a proposed deal with Iran aimed at ending the fighting that began in late February.