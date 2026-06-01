Iran making amendments to latest MOU draft after Trump toughens stance on deal

Iran is preparing amendments to a draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United States after receiving Washington’s latest response

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readUpdated: Jun 1, 2026 12:45 PM IST
President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he arrives at the White House, Sunday, May 31President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he arrives at the White House (Photo/AP)
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Iran is reworking the draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to end the war with the United States after receiving Washington’s latest response, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, citing an anonymous source.

Tasnim said that both nations were continuing discussions over the latest proposal by the US and were regularly proposing amendments.

Exchanges on the text “are ongoing, with both parties regularly proposing amendments,” the news agency said.

Also Read | We’re close to a ‘very good deal’: Trump on talks with Iran to extend ceasefire, reopen Strait of Hormuz

Trump seeks further changes to US-Iran proposal

US President Donald Trump, according to CBS News reports, asked for more changes to a proposed deal with Iran aimed at ending the fighting that began in late February.

The amendments are related to the Strait of Hormuz and the removal of highly enriched uranium, reported CBS.

On Friday, the US president ended a meeting in the White House Situation Room without announcing his “final determination” on the Iran deal.

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Earlier, POTUS said that he would be making his final decision on the deal during that meeting and listed things that Iran must do for him to approve the proposal.

Also Read | Trump hits the stalemate phase of his international interventions, and it stings

“The Hormuz Strait must be immediately open, no tolls, for unrestricted shipping traffic, in both directions,” Trump said.

He also stated that the enriched material buried deep inside the Iranian nuclear facilities attacked by the United States will be “unearthed” by Washington, “in close coordination and conjunction with the Islamic Republic of Iran, plus the International Atomic Energy Agency, and DESTROYED.”

“No money will be exchanged, until further notice,” Trump added. “Other items, of far less importance, have been agreed to.”

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“I will be meeting now, in the Situation Room, to make a final determination,” he said.

Meanwhile, Iran’s chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, on Sunday (May 31), said that Tehran would not agree to any deal if the rights of Iranians were fully secured.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, “Until a clear conclusion is reached, everything that is being said now is speculation.”

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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