‘War crime’: Iran says US strike hit humanitarian aircraft carrying medical aid at Mashhad airport

There were no immediate details on casualties or the extent of damage, and it remains unclear whether the aircraft was preparing for departure at the time of the alleged strike.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMar 31, 2026 06:18 AM IST First published on: Mar 31, 2026 at 05:22 AM IST
Mahan airIran has alleged that a United States strike hit a humanitarian aircraft bound for New Delhi. (File Photo)

Iran has alleged that a United States strike hit a humanitarian aircraft, calling the incident a “war crime”, though there has been no immediate confirmation from Washington.

According to Iranian sources cited by ANI, the aircraft operated by Mahan Air was struck at Mashhad International Airport.

In a post on X, the Iranian Embassy in India condemned the reported strike, saying: “The attack on an Iranian aircraft carrying medicines and medical equipment constitutes a war crime and a clear violation of international law.” It added that targeting a civilian aircraft engaged in humanitarian work breaches international aviation rules and humanitarian principles.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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