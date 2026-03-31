‘War crime’: Iran says US strike hit humanitarian aircraft carrying medical aid at Mashhad airport

In a post on X, the Iranian Embassy in India condemned the reported strike, saying: “The attack on an Iranian aircraft carrying medicines and medical equipment constitutes a war crime and a clear violation of international law.” It added that targeting a civilian aircraft engaged in humanitarian work breaches international aviation rules and humanitarian principles.

Civil Aviation Organization of Iran: The attack on an Iranian aircraft carrying medicines and medical equipment constitutes a war crime and a clear violation of international law.



The Civil Aviation Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemned the…

There were no immediate details on casualties or the extent of damage, and it remains unclear whether the aircraft was preparing for departure at the time of the alleged strike. The United States has not issued any official response so far.

The development comes amid heightened tensions in the region and growing concerns over the safety of civilian aviation in conflict zones. It also coincides with ongoing humanitarian coordination between India and Iran. Earlier this month, aid shipments sent by New Delhi were received by the Iranian Red Crescent Society to support the country’s strained healthcare system.

Mahan Air has long been under US sanctions, with Washington alleging links to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a claim Tehran denies adding another layer of complexity to the unfolding situation