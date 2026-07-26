Iran accuses Ukraine of deadly attack on its ship in Caspian Sea

At the ⁠International Maritime Organization's meeting, protection of ‌vital shipping lanes was discussed. Gulf countries, the United States and Iran clashed over the future of the strait, according to a Reuters report. (Reuters file photo)

Iran on Saturday accused Ukraine of attacking one of its merchant vessels in the Caspian Sea, killing a sailor and wounding another, and said the incident would not go unanswered. The accusation followed comments from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who said Kyiv had carried out long-range strikes in the Caspian Sea targeting vessels used to transport military cargo linked to Iran, highlighting how Russia’s war in Ukraine is drawing in an increasingly international set of players.

Iran’s foreign ministry said the Saturday morning attack caused the ship to explode, killing one sailor and injuring another, according to state news agency IRNA. The ministry maintained that Iran has stayed out of the Russia-Ukraine conflict entirely.

Iranian state television reported that the foreign ministry summoned Ukraine’s charge d’affaires in Tehran on Saturday to protest what it called a “hostile and criminal act.” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also raised the matter in a call with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, urging a firm response from both the European Union and the UN Security Council, IRNA reported.

Why does the Caspian Sea matter here?

Iran and Russia are two of the five countries bordering the Caspian Sea, where Russia keeps a strong naval presence, making the sea a key route for long-range military reach and a strategic link to Iran, The Guardian reported.

The accusation came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia had been sharing satellite images from the Middle East with Iran to help direct its strikes there. Writing on X, Zelenskyy said Ukraine had “achieved very strong results with long-range strikes in the Caspian Sea,” according to The Guardian.

I will instruct our intelligence to share with our partners the information we have regarding Russia’s new assistance to the Iranian regime. Since the beginning of July, we have recorded active Russian satellite surveillance of the Gulf states and U.S. military facilities located… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 25, 2026

What else happened on the ground?

Twelve people, including five children, were killed in a drone strike on a holiday camp in the Russian-held part of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, according to Russian-installed local authorities, who blamed Ukraine for deliberately targeting civilians. Kyiv had not responded to the claim at the time of reporting.

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Meanwhile, Kyiv came under attack from Russian forces early Sunday, with falling debris sparking fires in at least three districts, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, according to The Guardian. Ukraine’s air force said ballistic missiles had targeted the capital, though the air alert was lifted after around 50 minutes. Klitschko said one fire broke out on the seventh and eighth floors of an apartment block in a central district, with no immediate reports of casualties.

Is there any progress toward peace talks?

Kazakhstan’s president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, said on Saturday that a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine could be possible if both sides froze the conflict and returned to talks.

He commented while meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin at a Russia-Kazakhstan forum in Omsk, Siberia. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, quoted by Russia’s TASS news agency, said Putin had given Tokayev a detailed update on Russia’s military operations in Ukraine.