Iran accuses Ukraine of deadly attack on its ship in Caspian Sea

Iran and Russia are two of the five countries bordering the Caspian Sea, where Russia keeps a strong naval presence, making the sea a key route for long-range military reach and a strategic link to Iran.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readJul 26, 2026 01:07 PM IST First published on: Jul 26, 2026 at 01:06 PM IST
strait of hormuz, iran, iran war,At the ⁠International Maritime Organization's meeting, protection of ‌vital shipping lanes was discussed. Gulf countries, the United States and Iran clashed over the future of the strait, according to a Reuters report. (Reuters file photo)

Iran on Saturday accused Ukraine of attacking one of its merchant vessels in the Caspian Sea, killing a sailor and wounding another, and said the incident would not go unanswered. The accusation followed comments from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who said Kyiv had carried out long-range strikes in the Caspian Sea targeting vessels used to transport military cargo linked to Iran, highlighting how Russia’s war in Ukraine is drawing in an increasingly international set of players.

Iran’s foreign ministry said the Saturday morning attack caused the ship to explode, killing one sailor and injuring another, according to state news agency IRNA. The ministry maintained that Iran has stayed out of the Russia-Ukraine conflict entirely.

Iranian state television reported that the foreign ministry summoned Ukraine’s charge d’affaires in Tehran on Saturday to protest what it called a “hostile and criminal act.” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also raised the matter in a call with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, urging a firm response from both the European Union and the UN Security Council, IRNA reported.

Why does the Caspian Sea matter here?

Iran and Russia are two of the five countries bordering the Caspian Sea, where Russia keeps a strong naval presence, making the sea a key route for long-range military reach and a strategic link to Iran, The Guardian reported.

The accusation came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia had been sharing satellite images from the Middle East with Iran to help direct its strikes there. Writing on X, Zelenskyy said Ukraine had “achieved very strong results with long-range strikes in the Caspian Sea,” according to The Guardian.

What else happened on the ground?

Twelve people, including five children, were killed in a drone strike on a holiday camp in the Russian-held part of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, according to Russian-installed local authorities, who blamed Ukraine for deliberately targeting civilians. Kyiv had not responded to the claim at the time of reporting.

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Meanwhile, Kyiv came under attack from Russian forces early Sunday, with falling debris sparking fires in at least three districts, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, according to The Guardian. Ukraine’s air force said ballistic missiles had targeted the capital, though the air alert was lifted after around 50 minutes. Klitschko said one fire broke out on the seventh and eighth floors of an apartment block in a central district, with no immediate reports of casualties.

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Is there any progress toward peace talks?

Kazakhstan’s president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, said on Saturday that a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine could be possible if both sides froze the conflict and returned to talks.

He commented while meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin at a Russia-Kazakhstan forum in Omsk, Siberia. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, quoted by Russia’s TASS news agency, said Putin had given Tokayev a detailed update on Russia’s military operations in Ukraine.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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