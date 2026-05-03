Iran’s new 30-day offer to US and a bunch of conditions. Will this peace plan win over Trump?

Iran’s latest 14-point proposal to end the war in West Asia calls for the US to lift sanctions. (Image generated using AI)

In the latest 14-point proposal sent by Iran to the United States, the Islamic nation has called for issues with Washington to be resolved within 30 days and end the 65 days old war instead of extending the ceasefire, according to Iran’s state-linked media.

The proposal is a rebuttal to America’s nine-point plan as President Donald Trump earlier said he was reviewing the offer but expressed doubt it would lead to a deal. In a post on social media, Trump wrote, “They have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years” since the Islamic Revolution there.