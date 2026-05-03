Iran’s new 30-day offer to US and a bunch of conditions. Will this peace plan win over Trump?

Iran's 14-point proposal to US outlines plan to end war in 30 days, including sanctions relief, troop withdrawal and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: May 3, 2026 10:51 PM IST
us iran proposalIran’s latest 14-point proposal to end the war in West Asia calls for the US to lift sanctions. (Image generated using AI)
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In the latest 14-point proposal sent by Iran to the United States, the Islamic nation has called for issues with Washington to be resolved within 30 days and end the 65 days old war instead of extending the ceasefire, according to Iran’s state-linked media.

The proposal is a rebuttal to America’s nine-point plan as President Donald Trump earlier said he was reviewing the offer but expressed doubt it would lead to a deal. In a post on social media, Trump wrote, “They have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years” since the Islamic Revolution there.

The fragile ceasefire, which was agreed between US-Israel and Iran on April 8, is still holding but Trump has rejected an Iranian proposal to end the war last week.

This comes as Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi spoke with Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, who mediated the US-Iran talks in February before the war broke out in West Asia.

What’s in Iran’s new proposal to end the conflict

  • Resolve issues between Iran and US within 30 days
  • End the war instead of extending the ceasefire
  • US should lift sanctions on Iran, including release of frozen funds
  • US Navy to end Iran’s naval blockade
  • US should withdraw its forces from the region
  • Cease all hostilities, including Israel’s war in Lebanon
  • A pledge of nonaggression, including from Israel
  • Gradual reopening of Strait of Hormuz in first phase
  • Iran to take charge of dealing with the sea mines
  • The proposal, however, rejects dismantling Iran’s nuclear infrastructure

 

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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