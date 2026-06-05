‘He took my family, but I still miss him’: Son survives father’s rampage

This image taken from video provided by WQAD, police investigate the fatal shootings of several people in Muscatine, Iowa. (Photo: AP)

A 52-year-old man in the US state of Iowa allegedly shot and killed his wife and five of his children across multiple locations in the city of Muscatine on Monday, before dying by suicide when police confronted him. The killings, described by authorities as an act of domestic violence, have left the small city shaken – and one surviving son torn between grief for his siblings and love for the father who killed them.

How the killings unfolded

Police were first alerted to a home in Muscatine – roughly 80 kilometres southeast of Cedar Rapids – where four people were found fatally shot. Officers then traced the suspected gunman, Ryan Willis McFarland, 52, to a trail within the city.