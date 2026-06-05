‘He took my family, but I still miss him’: Son survives father’s rampage

A 52-year-old man in the US state of Iowa allegedly shot and killed his wife and five of his children across multiple locations in the city of Muscatine on Monday, before dying by suicide when police confronted him. The killings, described by authorities as an act of domestic violence, have left the small city shaken – and one surviving son torn between grief for his siblings and love for the father who killed them.
How the killings unfolded
Police were first alerted to a home in Muscatine – roughly 80 kilometres southeast of Cedar Rapids – where four people were found fatally shot. Officers then traced the suspected gunman, Ryan Willis McFarland, 52, to a trail within the city.
“While talking to Ryan Willis McFarland, he took his own life,” Muscatine Police Chief Anthony Kies said at a press conference, according to the news agency AP.
As the investigation expanded, two more men – also believed to be relatives of McFarland – were found fatally shot at separate locations: one inside a home, the other within a business establishment.
The victims
According to the reports, Police Chief Kies identified the six killed as Lisa McFarland, 51, believed to be McFarland’s wife; Dakota Whitlow, 32; Austin Harris, 29; Ryle McFarland, 20; Mark McFarland, 16; and Ryan McFarland Jr., 13. The two additional men found dead elsewhere in the city are yet to be formally named, but are believed to be relatives of the suspect.
An act of evil
Kies confirmed that McFarland had a prior criminal record but declined to share details. He said police are processing the crime scenes and conducting interviews, and urged anyone with information to contact the department’s major crimes unit.
“Today I simply do not have the words,” Kies said. “This act of evil and what it has done to our community.”
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A son’s grief
At a community vigil on Tuesday evening, held at a football field in Muscatine, surviving family member Johnathan
McFarland addressed those gathered, speaking of a grief that ran in more than one direction. He said he would miss his mother, sister, and brothers, but also his father, who carried out the killings.
“This might hurt some people for me to say,” he said. “No matter what is being told to me, I will always love and miss my dad.”
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