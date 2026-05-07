Hidden toll of US-Iran war: Over 200 structures destroyed and a Navy HQ forced to flee

The Sayyed al-Shuhadaa complex, where Hezbollah used to hold events and which was destroyed in a previous Israeli airstrike, is seen in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon. (AP Photo)

Iranian airstrikes have destroyed more US military sites than the US government acknowledged during the US-Iran war, according to an investigation by The Washington Post.

At least 228 structures across 15 military sites were damaged, with seven soldiers confirmed dead and more than 400 injured. Additionally, the US Navy’s 5th Fleet headquarters was reportedly relocated to the United States after being targeted in an Iranian drone strike.

What were the new findings?

The Iranian state media released over 100 satellite images of reported damage to the US bases by the Iranian strikes. The Washington Post verified the images and found that there were no signs of any Iranian strike having missed its target.