International New York Times to end all daily political cartoons

Written by Steve Lohr

The New York Times announced Monday that it would no longer publish daily political cartoons in its international edition and ended its relationship with two contract cartoonists.

Two months earlier, The Times had stopped running syndicated political cartoons, after one with anti-Semitic imagery was printed in the Opinion section of the international edition.

In a statement, James Bennet, editorial page editor, said The Times was “very grateful for and proud of” the work that the cartoonists, Patrick Chappatte and Heng Kim Song, had done for the international edition over the years.

“However,” Bennet added, “for well over a year we have been considering bringing that edition into line with the domestic paper by ending daily political cartoons and will do so beginning July 1.”

Chappatte wrote on his website Monday that after more than two decades of contributing a twice-weekly cartoon, “I’m putting down my pen, with a sigh: That’s a lot of years of work undone by a single cartoon — not even mine — that should never have run in the best newspaper in the world.”

The syndicated cartoon that prompted the most outrage was a caricature of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel and President Donald Trump.

The Times issued an apology, saying the cartoon was “clearly anti-Semitic and indefensible.” One of The Times’ Op-Ed columnists, Bret Stephens, denounced the cartoon and wrote that The Times should “reflect deeply on how it came to publish anti-Semitic propaganda.”

In his statement, Bennet said The Times would “continue investing in forms of opinion journalism, including visual journalism, that express nuance, complexity and strong voice from a diversity of viewpoints.”

He noted that in 2018, for the first time in its history, The Times won a Pulitzer Prize for political cartooning — a series that told the story of a Syrian refugee family.