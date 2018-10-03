ICJ orders US to lift some sanctions on Iran on humanitarian grounds

The judgement comes as a moral victory for Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani, who had accused the US of being violative of the 1955 treaty of Amity between the two nations. (Source: Reuters) The judgement comes as a moral victory for Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani, who had accused the US of being violative of the 1955 treaty of Amity between the two nations. (Source: Reuters)

In a moral victory to Iran, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) Wednesday ordered the United States to halt its sanctions against Iran and ensure that they do not impact humanitarian aid or civil aviation safety.

Iran had lodged a complaint at the ICJ after the US had laid down sanctions against it on May 8, 2017, and had termed the US action as violative of the terms of a 1955 Treaty of Amity between the two countries. The treaty contains rules providing for freedom of trade and commerce between the US and Iran as well as payment and transfer of funds between them.

The court unanimously said that the US must remove trade sanctions on medicines and medical devices, foodstuffs and agricultural commodities, spare part and equipments necessary for the safety of civil aviation.

The US in August had offered assurance to the court that their sanctions would not affect the humanitarian grounds. But the Wednesday judgment declared the assurances “not adequate to address fully the humanitarian and safety concerns raised” by Iran.

“The court considers that the United States must, in line with its obligations under the 1955 treaty, remove by means of its choosing any impediment arising from the measures announced on 8 May 2018,” Reuters quoted Presiding Judge Abdulqawi Yusuf, reading a summary of a ruling by the 15-member panel of justices.

Washington argued last month that Iran’s request was an attempt to misuse the court and that the 1955 treaty specifically ruled out using courts to resolve disputes.

US State Department Legal Adviser Jennifer Newstead had last said that Iran’s real problem was its frustration over US’ plans to pull out of the 2015 nuclear pact. The two countries have been at loggerheads with each other ever since the US pulled out of the 2015 deal under which Iran had agreed to put curbs on its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions.

The US had re-imposed sanctions in two phases — first lasting for 90 days till August 6, 2018, which imposed sanctions on financial transactions, trade in metals, the importation of Iranian-origin carpets and foodstuffs, and the export of commercial passenger aircraft and related parts. The second phase, lasting for 180 days and ends on November 4, 2018, is aimed at sharply curtailing Iranian oil exports.

(With Reuters inputs)

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd