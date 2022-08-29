scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

International aid reaches flood-ravaged Pakistan 

Cargo planes from Turkey and the United Arab Emirates began the international rush to assist the impoverished nation, landing on Sunday in Islamabad carrying tents, food and other daily necessities.

Flood affected people seen in a long queue with utensils to get food, distribute by Pakistani Army troops in a flood-hit area in Rajanpur, district of Punjab. (AP/file)

International aid was reaching Pakistan on Monday, as the military and volunteers desperately tried to evacuate many thousands stranded by widespread flooding driven by “monster monsoons” that have claimed more than 1,000 lives this summer.

They were among the nations that pledged to help Pakistan tackle the devastating floods after officials called for international help.

A Pakistani boy sits under his stall in a flooded area on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan on August 27 (AP/file)

So far, exceptionally heavy monsoon rains that triggered flash floods across the country have affected 33 million Pakistanis, damaged nearly 1 million homes and killed at least 1,061 people.

Pakistani authorities say this year’s devastation is worse than in 2010, when floods killed 1,700 people.

Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, the country’s military chief, said Sunday that his country may take years to recover.

A homeless woman taking shelter under a cot (AP/file)

Last week, the United Nations in a statement said that it has allocated $3 million for U.N. aid agencies and their partners in Pakistan to respond to the floods and this money will be used for health, nutrition, food security, and water and sanitation services in flood-affected areas, focusing on the most vulnerable.

According to scientists and Sherry Rehman, a Pakistani senator and the country’s climate minister, Pakistan suffered heavier rains this year mainly because of climate change, which also caused fire in forests this year.

However, critics say Pakistan’s government has hardly any interest in building new dams and water reservoirs.

The unprecedented monsoon season has affected all four of the country’s provinces.

A trolley cramped evacuees. (AP/file)

Floods have destroyed more than 150 bridges and numerous roads have been washed away, making rescue operations difficult.

The government has deployed at least 6,500 soldiers to help civilian authorities in rescue and relief operations across the country.

Prime Minister Shabaz Sharif on Monday was visiting various flood-damaged areas in the country’s northwest. Sharif has said the government would provide housing to all those who lost their homes.

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 01:51:31 pm
